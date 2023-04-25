Ukrainian agricultural products necessary for European market – minister

The reason for the increase in European grain prices is not the cost of Ukrainian grain, but the war unleashed by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solsky said on Tuesday speaking at a meeting of the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council via a video link.

"The problems of farmers in European countries are not the fault of Ukrainian farmers. The root cause of such a situation on the European market is not the price of Ukrainian grain, but the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine. This war, let me remind you, has been going on for nine years already. We are going through the second year terrible and cynical terror, the destruction of everything Ukrainian by the Russian aggressor," Solsky was quoted by the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

He expressed confidence that Europe needs Ukrainian grain, maize, meal and other products. According to the minister, Ukrainian goods are useful for the European market. In particular, Ukrainian imports to Poland brought many benefits not only to Ukraine, but also to Poland itself. Exports of meat and dairy products grew by 37% last year.

"These are the industries that need feed, and grain from Ukraine has strengthened the competitiveness of Polish producers. Exports of grain and their products from Poland have also increased by 40%," the minister said.

"Grain from Ukraine increased the competitiveness of Polish producers. So the business of the neighboring country grew, using Ukrainian raw materials as well. In particular, in 2022, the production of chicken in Poland rose by 8.2% compared to 2021. Poland became one of leaders among the EU countries in the export of chicken meat to third countries. In the first quarter of 2023, Poland sold Ukraine 10,500 tonnes of chicken meat, and Ukraine sold 4,000 tonnes of chicken meat to Poland, which is 60% less," Solsky said.

According to him, traders, carriers, ports have earned on Ukrainian grain.

Solsky said that trade in agricultural products between Ukraine and the EU is food security for EU member states affected by last year's drought. It is the efficiency of animal husbandry in Germany, the Netherlands and other leading countries in animal husbandry.

He stressed the importance of finding a common mutually beneficial solution through discussions and negotiations.

"We emphasize once again: the opinion and position of our neighbors and the huge support that we have received and are receiving are extremely important to us. We have a discussion because there is always a discussion between real friends and at the same time they always find a solution," Solsky said, expressing hope for a balanced decision of the European Commission.

The European Commission is negotiating with the agrarian ministers of Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, who unilaterally banned the import of some types of Ukrainian agricultural products. During the past week, a Ukrainian government delegation visited all these countries and held talks to study the position of neighboring states. The Council of the EU shall decide on a controversial issue regarding the prospects for Solidarity Lanes that allow Ukraine to export agricultural products duty-free to the EU and use the resources of neighboring countries for transit.