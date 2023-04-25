Economy

19:45 25.04.2023

Ukrainian agricultural products necessary for European market – minister

3 min read

The reason for the increase in European grain prices is not the cost of Ukrainian grain, but the war unleashed by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solsky said on Tuesday speaking at a meeting of the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council via a video link.

"The problems of farmers in European countries are not the fault of Ukrainian farmers. The root cause of such a situation on the European market is not the price of Ukrainian grain, but the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine. This war, let me remind you, has been going on for nine years already. We are going through the second year terrible and cynical terror, the destruction of everything Ukrainian by the Russian aggressor," Solsky was quoted by the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

He expressed confidence that Europe needs Ukrainian grain, maize, meal and other products. According to the minister, Ukrainian goods are useful for the European market. In particular, Ukrainian imports to Poland brought many benefits not only to Ukraine, but also to Poland itself. Exports of meat and dairy products grew by 37% last year.

"These are the industries that need feed, and grain from Ukraine has strengthened the competitiveness of Polish producers. Exports of grain and their products from Poland have also increased by 40%," the minister said.

"Grain from Ukraine increased the competitiveness of Polish producers. So the business of the neighboring country grew, using Ukrainian raw materials as well. In particular, in 2022, the production of chicken in Poland rose by 8.2% compared to 2021. Poland became one of leaders among the EU countries in the export of chicken meat to third countries. In the first quarter of 2023, Poland sold Ukraine 10,500 tonnes of chicken meat, and Ukraine sold 4,000 tonnes of chicken meat to Poland, which is 60% less," Solsky said.

According to him, traders, carriers, ports have earned on Ukrainian grain.

Solsky said that trade in agricultural products between Ukraine and the EU is food security for EU member states affected by last year's drought. It is the efficiency of animal husbandry in Germany, the Netherlands and other leading countries in animal husbandry.

He stressed the importance of finding a common mutually beneficial solution through discussions and negotiations.

"We emphasize once again: the opinion and position of our neighbors and the huge support that we have received and are receiving are extremely important to us. We have a discussion because there is always a discussion between real friends and at the same time they always find a solution," Solsky said, expressing hope for a balanced decision of the European Commission.

The European Commission is negotiating with the agrarian ministers of Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, who unilaterally banned the import of some types of Ukrainian agricultural products. During the past week, a Ukrainian government delegation visited all these countries and held talks to study the position of neighboring states. The Council of the EU shall decide on a controversial issue regarding the prospects for Solidarity Lanes that allow Ukraine to export agricultural products duty-free to the EU and use the resources of neighboring countries for transit.

Tags: #export #europe #agricultural #opinion

MORE ABOUT

20:58 21.04.2023
Intensifying around Bakhmut continues, Russia expending significant manpower for very little game – Milley

Intensifying around Bakhmut continues, Russia expending significant manpower for very little game – Milley

20:52 20.04.2023
DTEK Energy CEO: Ukrainian energy companies should be able to work on European electricity market to restore their facilities

DTEK Energy CEO: Ukrainian energy companies should be able to work on European electricity market to restore their facilities

20:55 18.04.2023
EBA asks Hungary, Poland, Slovakia to reconsider decision to restrict export, transit of Ukrainian agricultural products

EBA asks Hungary, Poland, Slovakia to reconsider decision to restrict export, transit of Ukrainian agricultural products

20:35 18.04.2023
Poland to impose ban on import of Ukrainian agricultural products from April 19

Poland to impose ban on import of Ukrainian agricultural products from April 19

14:29 18.04.2023
Export of electricity to be stopped in case of shortage of resources for domestic consumers – Energy Minister

Export of electricity to be stopped in case of shortage of resources for domestic consumers – Energy Minister

20:27 17.04.2023
Hungary follows Poland and Slovakia in banning Ukrainian grain deliveries

Hungary follows Poland and Slovakia in banning Ukrainian grain deliveries

11:44 08.04.2023
Ukraine resumes electricity exports – Ministry of Energy

Ukraine resumes electricity exports – Ministry of Energy

14:43 07.04.2023
Finance Ministry, Ministry of Energy blocking issues of biomethane export - Bioenergy Association

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Energy blocking issues of biomethane export - Bioenergy Association

19:40 28.03.2023
Ukrhydroenergo head considers it expedient to open electricity exports to Europe due to its current surplus

Ukrhydroenergo head considers it expedient to open electricity exports to Europe due to its current surplus

19:55 27.03.2023
Ukraine sends 150,000 tonnes of wheat to Asia

Ukraine sends 150,000 tonnes of wheat to Asia

AD

HOT NEWS

Govt determines six settlements in five regions for comprehensive restoration according to new principles – Shmyhal

Ukraine receives 3rd tranche of EU macro-financial assistance for EUR 1.5 bln

European Commission allocates EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine as part of annual package of macro–financial assistance - von der Leyen

Poland will expand number of ports for transit of Ukrainian agricultural products with Kolobrzeg

Bulgaria unblocks trucks with Ukrainian agricultural products at border

LATEST

Hungary bans imports from Ukraine of 25 types of agricultural products; tightens transit rules

Ukrposhta to transfer all processes with customs to electronic format by mid-2023

Danish Velux launches production of window control systems in Ukraine

Ukrposhta records two-fold increase in sending parcels from abroad in Q1

Govt to propose that NSDC imposes against Iran – Economy minister

Govt determines six settlements in five regions for comprehensive restoration according to new principles – Shmyhal

Ukraine receives 3rd tranche of EU macro-financial assistance for EUR 1.5 bln

European Commission allocates EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine as part of annual package of macro–financial assistance - von der Leyen

Oksana Marchenko's assets at Zaporizhia Ferroalloy Plant seized - SBU

Fish industry reform launched in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD