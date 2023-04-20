Economy

18:14 20.04.2023

Ukrzaliznytsia bans transportation of grain, some food products to Hungary

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia introduced two conventional bans on the transportation of a wide range of agricultural products towards the Hungarian railway (MAV 55).

According to the company on its website, restrictions have been imposed on the transportation of beef, pork, lamb and goat meat, fresh or frozen poultry meat and offal for all types of meat.

In addition, the ban applies to bird eggs, honey, vegetables, wheat and meslin, rye, barley and corn, buckwheat, millet, cereals, flour, rapeseed and sunflower seeds.

The list of products prohibited for transportation includes sunflower, safflower, cottonseed oil and their fractions, rapeseed or mustard oil, as well as sugar, bread, flour and confectionery products, natural grape wines, wafer plates, wafers, empty capsules and rice paper.

The ban against the largest carrier in Hungary, Rail Cargo Hungaria Zrt, is introduced from April 20 until cessation; to the carrier MMV Magyar Magánvasút Zrt. from April 20 to June 30. Both convention prohibitions state the carriers are banned from accepting the specified goods for transportation, but not for transit.

Earlier it was reported that after the bans imposed by Poland and Slovakia on the import of a wide range of agricultural products from Ukraine, including grain cargoes, Ukrzaliznytsia introduced a number of conventional bans on their transportation to the railways of these countries.

