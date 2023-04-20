Economy

13:57 20.04.2023

RGC enters engineering services market in Poland

The Regional Gas Company (RGC) has entered the engineering services market in Poland, according to a company press release on Thursday, citing a statement of RGC at the Gas Engineering Fair EXPO-GAS in the Polish city of Kielce.

"Poland is currently gasifying the economy. RGC is ready to help with engineering services, gas control equipment, and meters of its own production," the company said in the statement.

The company presented modern gas control equipment and gas meters for industrial and domestic consumers, including smart meters, at EXPO-GAS.

For the first time, a mobile laboratory manufactured by U.S. Heath Consultants Inc. is presented at the fair, the official distributor of which in Poland, Moldova, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia is RGC.

"The company is ready to offer turnkey engineering services and solutions to Polish customers. To do this, gas distribution companies operating under the RGC brand certify their employees for work in European markets," RGC said.

Ukrainian specialists are ready to design and build networks and connect consumers, the company added.

RGC is also considering the export of Ukrainian-made gas equipment to the EU, in particular, cabinet gas regulators and meters already certified according to ISO standards. Their certification in some European states for compliance with local requirements is already close to completion.

"Poland is implementing one of the largest investment programs in gas infrastructure in Europe... The crucial aspects of this project are timeliness and sparing the investment resources. We are ready to share the experience we gained, among other things, during the year of the war," the CEO of RGC Oleksiy Tiutiunnyk, quoted in the press release, said.

According to him, the specialists of gas distribution companies operating under the RGC brand are able to restore infrastructure in record time, despite the lack of personnel, broken supply chains, and limited financial resources.

RGC was founded in 2010 and is a leader in developing innovative and integrated solutions for the gas distribution industry. The company unites 20 gas distribution network operators working in 16 regions of Ukraine and servicing 250,000 km of gas distribution networks and 47,000 gas control points, and supplying gas to 8 million customers.

In 2022, RGC Production produced 1,222 cabinet gas regulators and 266 gas metering units at three modern plants, and about 100,000 meters were made at RGC Metering centers.

