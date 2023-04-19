Agrarian associations of Ukraine call on EU to lift embargo on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products

Ukraine's 28 leading agricultural associations called on the leadership of the European Union not to restrict the export of Ukrainian food, since the bans of certain EU countries threaten global food security and contradict many international treaties, while they asked for help in developing the logistics infrastructure of Eastern Europe.

"The paths of solidarity must work to prevent starvation in the poor countries of Africa and Asia, and, consequently, a new wave of migration to European countries. Without the full operation of these export routes, the world's value added chains and the supply of products are further destroyed, which leads to financial losses both Ukrainian and foreign producers," the Ukrainian Agrarian Council says.

According to the agrarian community of Ukraine, the introduction of restrictive trade measures by the EU countries contradicts many international treaties, including WTO trade rules, EU common market rules, the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU, and also undermines postulates of the paths of solidarity introduced by the EU.

"The markets of the eastern EU countries have never been key for Ukrainian grain or other agricultural products, given the high level of agricultural production in these countries. Therefore, the circumstances that have developed today are purely situational in nature, caused by the Russian war and the closure of the Ukrainian ports of the Black and Azov Seas," the authors of the appeal recalled.

They expressed their understanding of the increasing influence of exported Ukrainian agricultural products on the markets of neighboring countries and recalled that the lion's share of products is in transit to other countries, which is what the Ukrainian agricultural sector is interested in.

Agricultural associations pointed to the importance of consistency and predictability of the EU trade policy, taking into account the cooperation established by Ukraine before the full-scale invasion, noted the negative impact of bans on previously concluded contracts and the rhythmic supply of certain agricultural products.

The agrarian associations of Ukraine called on European colleagues for an open dialogue in order to find compromise solutions that do not contradict the rules and norms of the EU.

Ukrainian agricultural associations have asked the European Commission to assist in the lifting of severe restrictions on trade between the eastern EU countries and Ukraine and the development of logistics infrastructure in the eastern EU countries, which will benefit logistics carriers, agricultural producers in these countries and processors located in western EU countries.