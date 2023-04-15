France, Germany, UK to provide extra $5 bln in support for Ukraine – Ukrainian PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, following the results of the Spring Meetings in Washington (the United States), announced that Ukraine would receive additional support of more than $5 billion from France, Germany, and the UK.

"Following the results of negotiations with the finance ministers of the G7 countries at the Spring Meetings, we received assurances of additional support of more than $5 billion for Ukraine. In particular, we agreed on additional support packages with France, Germany, and the UK," Shmyhal told reporters at a briefing in Washington.

According to him, Switzerland will also provide Ukraine with CHF 1.8 billion over the next six years. And Denmark, in turn, creates a special fund and plans to fill it with EUR 1 billion.

In addition, Spain, Ireland, Japan, Lithuania, Latvia, Iceland, and the Netherlands will provide additional support to Ukraine.

"All this will help win and ensure the resilience of our economy," the Ukrainian prime minister said.

As reported, Shmyhal met with the finance ministers of the UK, Germany, and France on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings in Washington. At the meeting, the head of government raised issues of financial support for Ukraine and interaction within the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform.

Germany will provide more than EUR 3 billion in additional funding this year and more than EUR 5 billion in long-term defense support.

France also plans to provide EUR 2 billion as part of long-term financing.