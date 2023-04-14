Economy

13:03 14.04.2023

IT Ukraine initiates ban on use of Russian software by state companies and businesses

The IT Ukraine association turned to Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov with the initiative to introduce a nationwide program to abandon software originating from the aggressor country, including by adopting appropriate changes in legislation, said IT-Enterprise CEO Oleh Scherbatenko.

"We propose to hold a working meeting with representatives of authorities that may influence the decision to ban the use in Ukraine of software originating from the aggressor country. Recently, the IT Ukraine association sent a letter to Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, in which it draws attention to the fact that in Ukraine there are many domestic software products that successfully replace Russian ones," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Scherbatenko noted the need to strengthen the consolidation of the state and business in order to reduce potential risks to the state's security from Russian software products.

"Now during the war, both big business, state-owned companies, and SMEs continue to use Russian software, and many companies provide services for the sale and implementation of Russian software," the CEO of IT-Enterprise said, noting that it is not only about supporting the aggressor but also about the threat from a security point of view.

According to him, all 1C clones re-registered in the EU countries and Russian software that is subject to sanctions (BAS ERP, AmoCRM, Bitrix) work without restrictions in Ukraine. Moreover, it is very difficult to judge the number of users of Russian software products or their clones, since systematic studies on this topic have not been conducted.

"We expect that government managers, who understand the complexity of the issue, will join the solution of this challenge and put the topic on the public agenda," Scherbatenko said.

