Customs reform should start with reboot of leadership at competition with participation of intl specialists – MP Hetmantsev

The State Customs Service is in "ruins": "there is no hierarchy, there is uncontrollability of the system, systemic corruption schemes," Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, has said.

"There is a problem. And this problem is being treated according to a clear recipe, but this recipe needs to be applied as soon as possible, and, in fact, I call on the prime minister to do it... I would start the customs reform by resetting the leadership and holding an open competition with the participation of international affairs," the head of the committee said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, he would support such a decision on the competition in relation to the tax service but warned against drawing analogies between the current states of the two fiscal departments.

Hetmantsev, in particular, said that the tax office is overfulfilling the revenue plan every month and that its ranks are being regularly purged of "scoundrels who violate the law."

"In Rivne and Sumy, when this interview comes out, the leadership of the two regions will be changed once again. People made decisions that, to put it mildly, were not in the interests of the service. That is, they are caught and fired," the head of the committee said.

According to him, quite the opposite is happening at the customs, in particular, at a recent meeting of the temporary investigative parliamentary commission, it was again proposed to dismiss the leadership of the Odesa customs for violating the export of grain.