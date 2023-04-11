Economy

17:26 11.04.2023

Customs reform should start with reboot of leadership at competition with participation of intl specialists – MP Hetmantsev

2 min read
Customs reform should start with reboot of leadership at competition with participation of intl specialists – MP Hetmantsev

The State Customs Service is in "ruins": "there is no hierarchy, there is uncontrollability of the system, systemic corruption schemes," Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, has said.

"There is a problem. And this problem is being treated according to a clear recipe, but this recipe needs to be applied as soon as possible, and, in fact, I call on the prime minister to do it... I would start the customs reform by resetting the leadership and holding an open competition with the participation of international affairs," the head of the committee said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, he would support such a decision on the competition in relation to the tax service but warned against drawing analogies between the current states of the two fiscal departments.

Hetmantsev, in particular, said that the tax office is overfulfilling the revenue plan every month and that its ranks are being regularly purged of "scoundrels who violate the law."

"In Rivne and Sumy, when this interview comes out, the leadership of the two regions will be changed once again. People made decisions that, to put it mildly, were not in the interests of the service. That is, they are caught and fired," the head of the committee said.

According to him, quite the opposite is happening at the customs, in particular, at a recent meeting of the temporary investigative parliamentary commission, it was again proposed to dismiss the leadership of the Odesa customs for violating the export of grain.

Tags: #hetmantsev

MORE ABOUT

18:58 11.04.2023
Tax service to receive new KPIs – head of Rada committee Hetmantsev

Tax service to receive new KPIs – head of Rada committee Hetmantsev

10:42 11.04.2023
Tax reforms after war are unification with EU norms - Hetmantsev

Tax reforms after war are unification with EU norms - Hetmantsev

13:34 10.04.2023
Head of Rada Committee Hetmantsev predicts reboot of Economic Security Bureau before year-end

Head of Rada Committee Hetmantsev predicts reboot of Economic Security Bureau before year-end

13:12 14.11.2022
No plans for significant tax changes for 2023 – Hetmantsev

No plans for significant tax changes for 2023 – Hetmantsev

12:51 09.08.2022
Head of relevant Rada committee opposes rising royalty, doubts about abolition of fuel tax benefits

Head of relevant Rada committee opposes rising royalty, doubts about abolition of fuel tax benefits

17:24 25.04.2022
Govt to keep prices for gas, as well as for electricity – Hetmantsev

Govt to keep prices for gas, as well as for electricity – Hetmantsev

15:49 01.03.2022
Hetmantsev opposes writing off Ukrainian debt, but expects restructuring

Hetmantsev opposes writing off Ukrainian debt, but expects restructuring

10:53 18.01.2022
Ukraine may pass 2022 without new program with IMF - Hetmantsev

Ukraine may pass 2022 without new program with IMF - Hetmantsev

10:52 21.12.2021
Amount of assets declared under tax amnesty exceeds UAH 1 bln - Hetmantsev

Amount of assets declared under tax amnesty exceeds UAH 1 bln - Hetmantsev

15:23 14.12.2021
Limits on tax breaks in mining towns to prevent them from being turned into internal offshores – Hetmantsev

Limits on tax breaks in mining towns to prevent them from being turned into internal offshores – Hetmantsev

AD

HOT NEWS

Funding gap for rapid recovery of Ukraine in 2023 is $11 bln – World Bank chief

Tax reforms after war are unification with EU norms - Hetmantsev

Inflation in Ukraine in March up to 1.5%, but slows down to 21.3% in annual terms – statistics

Four traders book cross-section for electricity export to Moldova at first auction after its resumption

Ukraine resumes electricity exports – Ministry of Energy

LATEST

Akhmetov initiates arbitration against Russia for seized assets in Donetsk, Luhansk regions to fund Ukraine's future recovery

Funding gap for rapid recovery of Ukraine in 2023 is $11 bln – World Bank chief

Inflation in Ukraine in March up to 1.5%, but slows down to 21.3% in annual terms – statistics

Four traders book cross-section for electricity export to Moldova at first auction after its resumption

Ukraine resumes electricity exports – Ministry of Energy

Removing tobacco market from shadow may add UAH 15-17 bln to state budget – MP Hetmantsev

Ukraine to refrain from exporting grain, sunflower seeds to Poland until new season – Minister of Agrarian Policy

Ukraine FC rating lowered to 'CCC' on debt restructuring plan, outlook negative - S&P

RGC gas distribution operators have plan to restore grids in territories to be liberated during counteroffensive - CEO

Most profitable banks were PrivatBank, Raiffeisen Bank, Sense Bank, UkrSibbank, FUIB, Citibank and OTP in Feb, most unprofitable Oschadbank, Ukreximbank

AD
AD
AD
AD