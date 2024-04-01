Vegetables, fruits worth UAH 141.2 mln imported to Ukraine at reduced prices in March – Hetmantsev

In Ukraine, in March, violations were identified during the import of vegetables and fruits at reduced prices by UAH 141.2 million, Head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev said on Telegram channel.

At the same time, he highly noted the joint work of the State Tax Service of Ukraine and the State Customs Service to identify and terminate the activities of businessmen specializing in the import of vegetables and fruits at reduced prices.

"Mega LLC imports grapes with a price reduction of 90%, tomatoes by 87%, nectarines by 85.3%. The work scheme of such importers provides for the sale of goods for cash with the subsequent 'sale' of non-existent goods by performing fictitious transactions. The scheme is relatively easy to identify due to the large volumes of perishable goods 'in storage," the head of the relevant parliamentary committee said.

According to Hetmantsev, such a tax burden for businessmen who are involved in stealing taxes in the army ranges from zero to 0.12%.

The Verkhovna Rada financial committee's head said the activities of the scammers were blocked. The materials were transferred to the Economic Security Bureau. Work to identify such offenses continues.