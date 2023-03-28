McDonald's reopens five restaurants in Odesa

McDonald's in Ukraine is resuming the work of five restaurants in Odesa from Tuesday, March 28.

The restaurants in Odesa, as well as other McDonald's locations in Ukraine, will have expanded security rules, according to which, in the event of an air alert, the team quickly completes all processes and closes the establishment so that everyone can go to the shelter.

At the same time, the company anticipates increased demand in the first days after the opening of establishments in Odesa. Therefore, at first the halls will work for a limited number of visitors to avoid crowds, and the teams could better work out evacuation procedures.

Similar to the reopening of the restaurants in Kyiv and western Ukraine in September 2022, the restaurants in Odesa will have a short menu, which will include McDonald's main dishes. The expansion of the menu will take place along with the restoration of supply chains and an increase in the volume of warehouses.

The press service also reported that it is planned to open several more establishments in Odesa in early April and in Dnipro at the end of April.

The network is being developed by FDI McDonald's Ukraine Ltd.