Govt approves attraction of second U.S. grant of $2.5 bln via IBRD, IDA project – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a second grant of $2.5 billion from the United States through a project of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association (IDA), Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Today, the government will issue an order to receive the second grant this year from the United States. It is about $2.5 billion. These funds will come through a project of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, as well as the International Development Association. Other partners will provide another $150 million. It will allow attracting the second tranche of $2,660 million this year," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to the prime minister, the funds will be used to pay salaries of rescuers, teachers, and doctors, to help pensioners, internally displaced persons, persons with disabilities, and low-income families.