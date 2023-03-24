Economy

17:19 24.03.2023

Ukraine expects 45 mln tonnes of grain and leguminous crops in 2023 – PM

1 min read
Ukraine expects 45 mln tonnes of grain and leguminous crops in 2023 – PM

Ukraine expects 45 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops in 2023, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"The second sowing season is underway in Ukraine under martial law. We are helping our farmers to successfully perform out again. According to preliminary estimates, we expect 45 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops. The wheat harvest is expected at 16.6 million tonnes," he said at the government meeting on Friday.

According to the prime minister, with such a harvest, the domestic consumption of Ukrainians is about 5 million tonnes.

"That is, like last year, Ukraine will be fully provided with grain and food," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #grain

MORE ABOUT

20:25 24.03.2023
US Ambassador: Grain Initiative is lifeline for world's food insecure people

US Ambassador: Grain Initiative is lifeline for world's food insecure people

18:47 21.03.2023
Cabinet allocates funds for purchase of 125,000 tonnes of wheat or corn to be sent to African countries – Shmyhal

Cabinet allocates funds for purchase of 125,000 tonnes of wheat or corn to be sent to African countries – Shmyhal

14:27 21.03.2023
Ukrainian MFA denies Putin's statement on alleged supply of products by grain corridor to 'well-fed' countries instead of Africa

Ukrainian MFA denies Putin's statement on alleged supply of products by grain corridor to 'well-fed' countries instead of Africa

14:19 14.03.2023
Turkey continues to negotiate extension of 'grain initiative' under agreements, considering parties' requirements – Defense Ministry

Turkey continues to negotiate extension of 'grain initiative' under agreements, considering parties' requirements – Defense Ministry

19:44 13.03.2023
UN says they doing everything possible to implement all aspects of Istanbul grain initiative

UN says they doing everything possible to implement all aspects of Istanbul grain initiative

20:39 09.03.2023
Agreement on Black Sea Grain Initiative should be extended indefinitely – Yermak

Agreement on Black Sea Grain Initiative should be extended indefinitely – Yermak

15:46 07.03.2023
Guterres to discuss grain deal in Ukraine – media

Guterres to discuss grain deal in Ukraine – media

19:19 27.02.2023
Ukraine exports almost 32 mln tonnes of grain since early 2022/2023 MY – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Ukraine exports almost 32 mln tonnes of grain since early 2022/2023 MY – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

19:04 13.02.2023
Ukraine increases tonnage of 'grain initiative' ships to partially solve queue increased to 145 ships

Ukraine increases tonnage of 'grain initiative' ships to partially solve queue increased to 145 ships

09:23 01.02.2023
Three vessels with 166,500 tonnes of food left Ukrainian ports on Tues after two-day break

Three vessels with 166,500 tonnes of food left Ukrainian ports on Tues after two-day break

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, World Bank's delegation discuss financing of projects for Ukraine's restoration

Govt keeps fixed price for electricity for households until April 30 this year

Estimate of Ukraine's estimated recovery needs revised upwards to $411 bln, needs in 2023 total $14 bln – World Bank

Cabinet allocates funds for purchase of 125,000 tonnes of wheat or corn to be sent to African countries – Shmyhal

Rada increases national budget spending by UAH 537 bln, mostly for defense

LATEST

Assets of private pension system grow by 6.8% in 2022

Karlovsky Machine-Building Plant cuts net profit by 9.5% in 2022

Volume of completed construction works in Ukraine in 2022 decreases by 55% – statistics

ARX insurer becomes leader of Ukraine's insurance market in four performance indicators in 2022

Zelenskyy, World Bank's delegation discuss financing of projects for Ukraine's restoration

Govt keeps fixed price for electricity for households until April 30 this year

Some 5 GW of generation still damaged due to Russian missile attacks - firsts dpty Energy Minister

Ukrhydroenergo head expects extension of current PSO on electricity for public until balanced solution developed

Inclusion of Raiffeisen Bank in list of intl sponsors of war won't affect work of Ukrainian subsidiary

Estimate of Ukraine's estimated recovery needs revised upwards to $411 bln, needs in 2023 total $14 bln – World Bank

AD
AD
AD
AD