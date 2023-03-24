Ukraine expects 45 mln tonnes of grain and leguminous crops in 2023 – PM

Ukraine expects 45 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops in 2023, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"The second sowing season is underway in Ukraine under martial law. We are helping our farmers to successfully perform out again. According to preliminary estimates, we expect 45 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops. The wheat harvest is expected at 16.6 million tonnes," he said at the government meeting on Friday.

According to the prime minister, with such a harvest, the domestic consumption of Ukrainians is about 5 million tonnes.

"That is, like last year, Ukraine will be fully provided with grain and food," Shmyhal said.