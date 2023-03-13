Economy

17:54 13.03.2023

Diia.Business center in Warsaw will help promote 20 Ukrainian manufacturers in Polish market

The Diia.Business Center in Warsaw has selected 20 Ukrainian companies that will be assisted in expanding to the Polish market in three main categories: food industry, light industry, wood and metal products, the Ministry of Digital Transformation has reported.

According to information on the center’s website, in the food industry the matter concerns the Roast One craft coffee company, the Endorfine manufacturer of jams, Agrobusk LLC agricultural company that grows raspberries and blueberries, as well as ornamental plants on a leased area of 40 hectares, and Panfruit producer of organic berries and fruits.

In addition, the snack producers Brancho and Prime Snack, as well as the Ukrainian manufacturer of culinary spices UNA-Pack, the manufacturer of products based on natural oils Waily and the sweets company MFT were among the selected ones.

Six companies are represented in the light industry section: the women's clothing brands GNZ, Framiore, the Ukrainian manufacturer of business and casual men's clothing Andreas Moskin, the manufacturer of home textiles Mir-Tex, accessories for pets Noble Pet, children's clothing Tatoshka.

The sections of the catalog also include Liswood, a manufacturer of wooden toys for children, the manufacturer of water convectors for heating U-Con, Mirater bathroom furniture, Ecobiz health and beauty products, and Econad, a company specializing in the development of products aimed at protecting environment.

The companies will receive legal support from Diia.Business, assistance with branding to participate in an online company, support in adapting to the Polish market. The companies will be provided with assistance in resolving issues related to relocation, business registration and legalization of stay in Poland.

The program was initiated by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Entrepreneurship and Export Promotion Office in cooperation with Abt Britain, the Kyiv School of Economics and with the support of the UK government.

The Diia.Business center in Warsaw was opened by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology of Poland, the Polish Investment and Trade Agency, the commissioner of the government of Poland for cybersecurity. The center is supported by Mastercard, UKaid and the British Embassy in Kyiv.

