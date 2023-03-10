Economy

Sady Dnipra of corporation Alef owner to expand apple orchards by 20 ha

A large apple producer Sady Dnipra LLC (Pidhorodne, Dnipropetrovsk region), which grows products under the UApple trademark, will plant apple trees on an additional 20 hectares in the coming weeks, and in the future is preparing to expand the pear orchard by another 10 hectares.

Vadym Yermolaev, the owner of the business and chairman of the board of the Alef corporation, said on Facebook on Friday that the Gala RKD variety, which bears fruit three weeks earlier than the regular Gala, will soon be planted.

"The garden is being set up right now. We have already brought 83,000 seedlings from France to be among the first in Ukraine to start growing this novelty. At the moment, the installation of poles fixing the optimal distance between future trees has begun. Actually, we will start planting seedlings in April. We will have the first harvest from these trees this year. But the first full-fledged harvest, according to our standards, is 50-60 tonnes per ha, five years later," Yermolaev wrote on the social network.

He said that further development of the garden is planned for the future, in particular, planting pears on an additional 10 hectares.

According to the data on the company's website, Sady Dnipra was founded in 2016 and is one of the largest apple producing companies in Ukraine. The manufacturer sells products in Ukrainian retail chains, and also exports them to the EU, Asia and the Middle East. Under UApple TM, six varieties of apples are grown: Gala Schniga, Golden Delicious, Granny Smith, Pinova, Fuji, Red Delicious.

