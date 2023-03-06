Economy

16:10 06.03.2023

Russian occupiers plan to remove equipment from science and technology center at ZNPP in case of retreat

Russian nuclear scientists are compiling the lists of equipment of the Science and Technology Center at Zaporizhia Nuclear Power plant (ZNPP) with the aim of dismantling it for further removal in case of the occupation forces' retreat, according to the information posted on the Enerhodar Telegram channel on Monday.

"During the examination of the premises of the Science and Technology Center at the ZNPP, the Rushists' "nuclear scientists" compiled the lists of equipment which "it is necessary to dismantle" (i.e. steal) from the nuclear power plant in case of a retreat," the channel said.

The invaders paid special attention to Energoatom's Maintenance and Management Personnel Training Center, which was created on the basis of the Science and Technology Center at the ZNPP.

"It is a unique facility where nuclear scientists from numerous countries of the world use full-scale equipment models to receive rare practical skills that are necessary for repairs and maintenance of nuclear power plants," it said.

In due time, Energoatom invested UAH 500 million and the European Union allocated around EUR 13 million for the creation of this center, the channel said.

