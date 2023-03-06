Economy

15:34 06.03.2023

Ukraine emerges from winter with surplus of capacity, sufficient reserves of resources – Energy Minister

3 min read
Ukraine emerges from winter with surplus of capacity, sufficient reserves of resources – Energy Minister

Ukraine managed to overcome the severe consequences of Russian missile strikes, which damaged about 50% of the energy infrastructure, for the 21st day in a row, the energy system has been balancing supply and demand without limiting consumers, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said at an expanded meeting of the presidium of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine.

"We are coming out of a difficult winter fully provided with fuel: as of February 3, 2023, coal reserves in the warehouses of thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants amount to 1.160 million tonnes. This is 375,000 tonnes more than on the same date last year. Natural gas reserves in underground storage facilities in Ukraine amount to - 9.7 billion cubic meters (about last year's volumes)," the minister said on Saturday in Lviv.

Haluschenko stressed that this result was achieved due to the early completion of repairs at nuclear power units, the prompt restoration of a number of thermal generation units, favorable weather conditions, an increase in electricity production at hydroelectric power plants and an increase in generation at solar power plants.

The Minister of Energy recalled that the military influence of the aggressor on the Ukrainian energy system was and remains unprecedented: since October, there have been 14 massive missile strikes and 17 attacks by groups of kamikaze drones. Key energy facilities were hit - thermal power plants, combined heat and power plants, hydro and hydro storage stations, transmission system substations, and part of the generating capacities is under temporary occupation.

"Due to such terrorist attacks, unprecedented in modern history, there was a shortage of generating and transformer capacity in the energy system of Ukraine. In the most critical period, the number of disconnected consumers exceeded 13.5 million metering points, which is more than 80% of subscribers," the minister said.

At the same time, he stressed that Ukrainian power engineers were able to keep the energy system intact, provide the basic needs of critical infrastructure facilities and the order of power supply for all other categories of consumers.

Haluschenko also noted that preparations for the next heating season had already begun. In particular, repairs of damaged generating capacities are being carried out, which are worth restoring. The restoration of the data transmission system and distribution systems is underway, projects are being implemented for the construction of small gas generation, dispersed across settlements and individual consumers.

Also, according to him, the active development of renewable energy, both industrial facilities and small renewable generation on the consumer side, is expected. In addition, government programs are planned to stimulate the construction of backup power systems for critical infrastructure and small households, providing for the installation of solar panels or wind turbines with energy storage installations, an appropriate hybrid inverter that can operate both offline and as part of synchronization with the grid.

Tags: #ukraine #energy

MORE ABOUT

17:52 06.03.2023
Ukraine, with EU support, to receive 5,700 Enel solar panels for public sector - Ministry of Energy

Ukraine, with EU support, to receive 5,700 Enel solar panels for public sector - Ministry of Energy

16:17 06.03.2023
Fitch reverts DTEK Renewables' rating to 'CC' after temporary 'RD' due to bond buyback

Fitch reverts DTEK Renewables' rating to 'CC' after temporary 'RD' due to bond buyback

10:21 06.03.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs to work on energy decentralization

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs to work on energy decentralization

15:10 04.03.2023
Saudi Arabia sends three planes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Saudi Arabia sends three planes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

20:08 03.03.2023
USA announces new $400 mln package of military assistance for Ukraine

USA announces new $400 mln package of military assistance for Ukraine

16:23 03.03.2023
Only Ukraine can talk about peace acceptable to it – President of Latvia

Only Ukraine can talk about peace acceptable to it – President of Latvia

15:48 03.03.2023
Ukrainian, Latvian presidents sign joint declaration in Lviv

Ukrainian, Latvian presidents sign joint declaration in Lviv

12:44 03.03.2023
Ukraine plans to attract specialists from USA to advise on corporatization of Energoatom – Ministry of Energy

Ukraine plans to attract specialists from USA to advise on corporatization of Energoatom – Ministry of Energy

11:33 03.03.2023
Ukrenergo announces lack of power shortage in energy system for 20th day in row

Ukrenergo announces lack of power shortage in energy system for 20th day in row

19:44 02.03.2023
Zelenskyy holds first talk with newly elected President of Switzerland

Zelenskyy holds first talk with newly elected President of Switzerland

AD

HOT NEWS

Economy Ministry worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 to 1%, improves inflation forecast to 24% - Deputy Minister

GDP dynamics likely to be better than NBU forecast in H1 2023 – NBU dpty governor

Ukrenergo announces lack of power shortage in energy system for 20th day in row

State budget deficit of Ukraine in Feb grows to UAH 88.8 bln – Finance Ministry

IMF mission on future program with Ukraine to work in Warsaw from March 8-15 – Minister Marchenko

LATEST

Economy Ministry worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 to 1%, improves inflation forecast to 24% - Deputy Minister

Metinvest continues to fulfill its debt obligations despite war

GDP dynamics likely to be better than NBU forecast in H1 2023 – NBU dpty governor

Finland ready to help Ukraine with introduction of environmental monitoring system –Natural Resources Ministry

Russian occupiers plan to remove equipment from science and technology center at ZNPP in case of retreat

IAEA director general says has intensified consultations on ZNPP safety and security zone

Safety at ZNPP occupied by Russians continues worsening – inspectorate head

USAID invests $44 mln in development of storage, infrastructure of three Ukrainian agricultural holdings exporting grain – media

EBRD leaders visit Lviv to plan investments in western Ukraine

State debt of Ukraine increases by 4.6% in Jan

AD
AD
AD
AD