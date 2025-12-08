Investments in launch of Bessarabka. Food Market amount to almost $3.5 mln

About $3.5 million has been invested in the modernization of the capital's Bessarabka market and the launch of the Bessarabka. Food Market project, project manager Natalia Dzhulay reported.

"The estimated investment for modernization is about UAH 150 million, which is approximately $3.5 million at the time of calculation. More than half of this amount was raised in the form of a loan; the rest are the project participants' own funds," she told the media outlet Reve ta Stogne Restorator.

She noted that this project does not change the essence and purpose of the Bessarabka market. Traders who have worked there for decades are returning to their places and continuing to work in the updated, but still the same, shopping arcades.

According to her, the main principle of the food hall concept is that there is no duplication of formats or menus; each corner should occupy a unique niche. Contracts with residents are concluded for one year.

"In case of failure to meet certain financial indicators, we reserve the right to replace the vendor. However, it is clear that failing to meet KPIs primarily disadvantages the resident because it means insufficient revenue and traffic. We are interested in ensuring that each corner works effectively. In case of failure, we will analyze the reasons and look for ways to improve," Dzhulay said.

The project's Instagram page does not announce an opening date; it only says that it will happen soon.

"The launch of the project requires large-scale preparation, coordination, and investment. It was necessary to gather residents, equip retail outlets, and prepare. Some of the work had to be postponed. Ideally, we would have opened in September, but it is more important to us to do everything well, without rushing. We are not afraid of the winter period — on the contrary, we want traders and restaurateurs to be able to work now," she said.

The Bessarabka Market is one of the oldest covered markets in Ukraine. It was built at the beginning of the 20th century according to the design of architect Henryk Gay. The building is a monument of national importance in terms of architecture and urban planning.