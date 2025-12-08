Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
12:28 08.12.2025

Cabinet cancels 72-hour check for conscription deferrals – Ukraine's Economy Ministry

2 min read
Cabinet cancels 72-hour check for conscription deferrals – Ukraine's Economy Ministry

For enterprises that have been confirmed as critical, the 72-hour period for checking the lists of employees submitted for conscription deferral has been canceled, such changes to the Procedure for Reservation of Military Conscripts were approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on Monday.

"Now decisions are made faster, which helps to promptly protect personnel and maintain uninterrupted work," the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture said in a statement.

According to it, the government has also implemented the norm of the recently adopted law on the possibility of booking employees of defense industry enterprises for a period of 45 calendar days - the period during which the employee eliminates violations of the military registration rules.

"We continue to improve the booking mechanism so that enterprises, especially in the defense-industrial complex, can work stably and maintain their teams. Quick decision-making, the elimination of unnecessary delays and the ability to book employees for the period of eliminating violations of military accounting are what business has long been expecting," the release quoted the words of the Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine Vitaliy Kindrativ.

It is noted that the innovations come into effect from the date of official publication of the Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution. This allows defense-industrial complex enterprises and critical companies to quickly switch to the updated booking mechanism and immediately use the expanded opportunities to protect their employees, the Ministry of Economy emphasized.

As reported, the European Business Association appealed to the government with a request to remove the 72-hour deferral period, especially when such a procedure is carried out repeatedly.

Tags: #economy_ministry #conscription

