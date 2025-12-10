DTEK launches large-scale AI integration program, implemented by MODUS X

MODUS X (DTEK Group) is implementing a large-scale Quantum program to transform DTEK’s business processes using AI, within which a number of AI projects are planned for 2026, some of which are already operational or being tested, MODUS X CEO and DTEK Group CIO Dmytro Osyka told Interfax-Ukraine during the XPERT EXCHANGE 2025 event.

"We consider the QUANTUM program a natural extension of the DTEK MODUS digital transformation program that we launched in 2019. Within the QUANTUM framework, we plan to implement 15 AI projects by 2026, some of which are currently in the pilot stage," said Osyka, the manager of the QUANTUM AI transformation program.

According to Osyka, the QUANTUM program covers all key areas of the group companies’ work, from production processes to corporate functions. Specifically, AI assistants are being developed for HR to automate operational tasks, and AI technologies are being used for Legal to draft corporate documents. Additionally, tools are being created to increase employees’ personal productivity in the workplace.

In software development, generative models reduce code writing time by 30%. In production, AI predicts equipment breakdowns and optimizes logistics.

It is noted that DTEK already uses artificial intelligence to forecast electricity production from renewable sources. This increases the accuracy of forecasts and avoids penalties for imbalances.

The CEO of MODUS X emphasized that the key goals of the QUANTUM program are to increase the efficiency, flexibility, and manageability of DTEK’s business; to form a culture of using AI; and to reduce routine operations in employees’ work.

He added, "Effective use of AI allows employees to focus on tasks with greater added value and increases their contribution to the business result."

MODUS X is a Ukrainian technology company and part of the DTEK Group. It provides professional IT services and solutions for large and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine and abroad.

MODUS X has over 750 experts and provides digital transformation services. The company implements innovative technologies to increase business efficiency and develops its own products.

MODUS X’s main technological areas are data management and artificial intelligence, development and implementation of business applications, IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, organization of a modern workplace, and technical support and IT consulting.

MODUS X is a partner of key leaders in the IT industry, including Microsoft, SAP, Creatio, IBM, Lenovo, Trend Micro, Check Point, Veritas, and Tenable.