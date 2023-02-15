Economy

17:06 15.02.2023

Ukraine continues talks with Turkey on using floating power plants for country's energy supply

2 min read
 The Ukrainian and Turkish sides have agreed to continue negotiations on the use of floating power plants to supply Ukraine with electricity, while paying special attention to their safety and location, according to the website of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

"Floating power plants are an opportunity to provide generation to the region, one of the elements of the decentralization of the energy system. This is especially important in conditions when Russia continues to attack our energy facilities on a daily basis," Minister of Energy Herman Haluschenko said during a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to Ukraine Yagmur Ahmet Guldere.

The ministry said the parties also discussed a wide range of other issues within the framework of bilateral cooperation.

"The minister thanked for the assistance provided by the Turkish side to the Ukrainian energy sector. In particular, in December 2022, Kharkiv and Kherson received 180 generators in the form of humanitarian aid through the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency," the ministry informed.

As reported, the state-owned energy trader JSC Energy Company of Ukraine (ECU) and the Turkish company Karpowership, together with national and international organizations, plan to develop a project to finance and launch 500 MW of electric power from power ships for Ukraine.

Tags: #ukraine #energy #turkey

