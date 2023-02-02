Economy

18:50 02.02.2023

Ukraine counts on adoption of priority action plan for enhanced implementation of FTA with EU in 2023-2024 – Shmyhal

1 min read
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that Ukraine counts on the adoption of a priority action plan for the enhanced implementation of a free trade area agreement between Ukraine and the European Union for 2023-2024.

"Based on the results of the summit, we expect significant progress in the issue of approaching the EU internal market. We are talking about the adoption of a priority action plan on enhanced implementation of the free trade area between Ukraine and the EU for 2023-2024," he said at a joint meeting of the Ukrainian government and the European Commission in Kyiv on Thursday.

Also, according to the prime minister, Ukraine is counting on the extension of the EU regulation on the liberalization of transportation.

In addition, the head of government emphasized that the internal market regime should be introduced before the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Shmyhal also noted the priority of Ukraine's early accession to the EU roaming space and the introduction of an "industrial visa-free regime."

