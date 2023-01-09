Economy

18:29 09.01.2023

Ukraine sees itself as reliable EU green energy partner – Zelensky following conversation with Timmermans

2 min read
On Monday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting in Kyiv with Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans.

According to the press service of the head of state, during the meeting, Zelensky stressed that during the recovery, Ukraine will focus on the implementation of "green" projects and is ready to become one of the European hubs of modern green energy.

"We must already decide what generation should be in Ukraine, what independent energy generation should be in Europe in the future. As we will winthis war, but the neighborhood with Russia will remain. To do this, the European Union must be independent of any decisions of the Russian Federation. Here we see ourselves as a reliable partner in green energy," the president said.

He thanked Timmermans for the initiative to create a strategic partnership between Ukraine and the EU in the field of renewable gases.

The president also briefed the European high-ranking official on the state of Ukraine's power system, which is regularly hit by targeted missile attacks from Russia, and on the necessary assistance the country needs to get through the winter.

During the meeting, the importance of further strengthening the sanctions pressure on Russia, in particular in the energy sector, was noted.

In addition, the interlocutors discussed a range of topical issues on the bilateral agenda, including in the context of preparations for the Ukraine-EU summit scheduled for February 3 in Ukraine.

Zelensky thanked the European Commission for the significant support of Ukraine and noted the personal efforts of Frans Timmermans.

