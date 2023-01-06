Economy

14:54 06.01.2023

Shmyhal: Ukraine receives about UAH 1 trln from intl partners in 2022

1 min read
Shmyhal: Ukraine receives about UAH 1 trln from intl partners in 2022

Ukraine has received about UAH 1 trillion from international partners in 2022, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"We received about UAH 1 trillion from our international partners," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

According to him, UAH 410 billion was provided by the United States, UAH 390 billion was provided by the countries of the European Union and its institutions together with the European Investment Bank, UAH 88 billion was received from the IMF, UAH 60 billion from Canada, UAH 35 billion from the UK, UAH 34 billion from the World Bank, UAH 17 billion from Japan.

"There were also other amounts from many partners. We are grateful to the governments and peoples of all countries that supported Ukraine financially last year. Thanks to this, we did not delay pensions, social payments, teachers' or doctors' salaries for a single day. We financed all these expenses in full and on time," Shmyhal said.

