Economy

16:32 20.12.2022

Ukraine receives $2 bln grant from USA – Finance Ministry

1 min read
 Ukraine has received a $2 billion grant from the United States through the Trust Fund of the World Bank under the Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance (PEACE) in Ukraine, the Finance Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday.

This is the second tranche of the $4.5 billion grant.

The involved grant funding will be aimed at ensuring pension payments, salaries of civil defense workers and paying for medical services under the medical guarantee program, etc.

The Ministry of Finance recalled that in general, after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukraine received $12 billion in grants from the United States. Thus, the United States is the largest donor of direct budget assistance among all partner countries in 2022.

