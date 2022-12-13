Economy

12:57 13.12.2022

European Commission head confirms allocation of EUR 18 bln to Ukraine in 2023

 Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen confirmed the allocation of EUR 18 billion to Ukraine in 2023.

Speaking at the conference "Solidarity with the Ukrainian people" taking place on Tuesday in Paris, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron, she said that last night the European Commission was able to come to an agreement on EUR 18 billion for the year, EUR 1.5 billion monthly - this is a constant flow of funds to the budget.

