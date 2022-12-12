France preparing for Ukraine another batch of equipment needed to restore energy system - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that France is preparing for Ukraine another batch of equipment needed to restore the energy system.

"We discussed with French Minister of Energy Transition Agnès Pannier-Runacher support for the energy sector of our state after Russian shelling, the need for and the possibility of imposing sanctions against Russia in terms of the supply of nuclear fuel and technologies for nuclear energy. I pointed out the need for joint counteraction to Russian nuclear terrorism," Shmyhal said on Telegram.

The prime minister also thanked the French side for the assistance provided: about 73 tonnes of energy equipment has already been transferred to Ukrainian companies to restore and stabilize the energy system.

"We are working with partners so that Ukraine successfully passes the winter and moves on to sustainable renewal and the introduction of new modern technologies in the energy sector," Shmyhal wrote.