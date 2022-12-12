Economy

18:16 12.12.2022

France preparing for Ukraine another batch of equipment needed to restore energy system - Shmyhal

1 min read
France preparing for Ukraine another batch of equipment needed to restore energy system - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that France is preparing for Ukraine another batch of equipment needed to restore the energy system.

"We discussed with French Minister of Energy Transition Agnès Pannier-Runacher support for the energy sector of our state after Russian shelling, the need for and the possibility of imposing sanctions against Russia in terms of the supply of nuclear fuel and technologies for nuclear energy. I pointed out the need for joint counteraction to Russian nuclear terrorism," Shmyhal said on Telegram.

The prime minister also thanked the French side for the assistance provided: about 73 tonnes of energy equipment has already been transferred to Ukrainian companies to restore and stabilize the energy system.

"We are working with partners so that Ukraine successfully passes the winter and moves on to sustainable renewal and the introduction of new modern technologies in the energy sector," Shmyhal wrote.

Tags: #energy #france #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

16:17 12.12.2022
Ukrenergo, Energy Community Secretariat sign memo of cooperation on Russia's compensating for damage to Ukraine's energy system

Ukrenergo, Energy Community Secretariat sign memo of cooperation on Russia's compensating for damage to Ukraine's energy system

15:54 12.12.2022
OECD opens regional office in Ukraine – Shmyhal

OECD opens regional office in Ukraine – Shmyhal

14:55 10.12.2022
Azerbaijan provides Ukraine with 45 power transformers, 50 generators – MFA

Azerbaijan provides Ukraine with 45 power transformers, 50 generators – MFA

18:53 09.12.2022
Forty percent of high-voltage network facilities in Ukraine damaged to varying degrees – PM

Forty percent of high-voltage network facilities in Ukraine damaged to varying degrees – PM

17:41 09.12.2022
Ukraine may return to scheduled power outages in few days with restoration of generation, warm weather – Ukrenergo head

Ukraine may return to scheduled power outages in few days with restoration of generation, warm weather – Ukrenergo head

14:57 09.12.2022
Ukraine's energy system after attack on Dec 5 entered stable mode of operation rather quickly – Ukrenergo chair

Ukraine's energy system after attack on Dec 5 entered stable mode of operation rather quickly – Ukrenergo chair

12:39 07.12.2022
Electricity shortage remains significant – Ukrenergo

Electricity shortage remains significant – Ukrenergo

14:44 06.12.2022
Shmyhal hopes 'financial Ramstein' will be held in H1 2023

Shmyhal hopes 'financial Ramstein' will be held in H1 2023

09:34 06.12.2022
DTEK top manager praises work of Ukrainian air defense during another massive attack by aggressor on energy infrastructure

DTEK top manager praises work of Ukrainian air defense during another massive attack by aggressor on energy infrastructure

18:15 05.12.2022
DTEK reports emergency power outage in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions

DTEK reports emergency power outage in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrenergo, Energy Community Secretariat sign memo of cooperation on Russia's compensating for damage to Ukraine's energy system

Forty percent of high-voltage network facilities in Ukraine damaged to varying degrees – PM

Ukraine may return to scheduled power outages in few days with restoration of generation, warm weather – Ukrenergo head

Decline in Ukraine's GDP in Q3 2022 slows down to 30.8% – statistics

Inflation in Ukraine in Nov falls to 0.7%, to 26.5% y-o-y – statistics

LATEST

JKX oil and gas company with assets in Ukraine notifies of significant control by Kolomoisky

Decline in Ukraine's GDP in Q3 2022 slows down to 30.8% – statistics

Inflation in Ukraine in Nov falls to 0.7%, to 26.5% y-o-y – statistics

Economy Ministry estimates decline in Ukraine's GDP at 41% in Nov, at 33.2% over 2022

Turkey's leadership role may manifest itself in full restoration of Ukrainian food exports – Zelensky at TRT World Forum

Textile-Contact Group opens production of interior products

Economy Ministry expects $20 bln intl assistance in 2023

A.G.R. Group may create agricultural cluster in western regions for more convenient exports

Biosphere Corporation creates advisory board, introduces ex-head of Kyivstar and Carlsberg in Ukraine Chernyshov

ECA insures Oschadbank's loan to Zaporizhia non-ferrous alloys plant for EUR 3 mln

AD
AD
AD
AD