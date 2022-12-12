JKX oil and gas company with assets in Ukraine notifies of significant control by Kolomoisky

Ihor Kolomoisky on January 6, 2022 received the status of a person with significant control in JKX Oil&Gas LTD oil and gas company with assets in Ukraine.

According to the British state register, the notification was received on December 8.

It lists Kolomoisky as an Israeli citizen.

Initially, JKX reported on a large private beneficiary back in June, but then could not disclose details about him.

In addition, the company this Monday announced the resignation of the auditor.

As reported, in November 2021, JKX shareholders approved the delisting from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and the buyback of 23.3% of the shares. The company's shares have been traded on the LSE since March 20, 2006. JKX was re-registered as a private company in early February this year.

The largest shareholders of JKX in December 2021 were Eclairs Group of Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov – 27.54% of stocks and Bridgewater Holdings Corp. of Oleksandr Shnir - 19.97%. Other major shareholders are Neptune Invest & Finance Corp. (12.98%), Keyhall Holding Ltd. - 11.45% and Interneft Ltd. - 6.17%.

JKX Oil&Gas is engaged in exploration and production of hydrocarbons in Ukraine and the Russian Federation. JKX-owned Poltava Petroleum Company is one of the largest non-state oil and gas companies in Ukraine. It holds five mining licenses and one for geological exploration, including pilot production.