Gazprom decides against lowering supplies to Moldova, backhaul nomination absent

Gazprom has decided against lowering gas supply to Moldova, the Russian gas giant said.

Moldova launched virtual reverse of gas supply to Ukraine, known as backhauling, in September. Gazprom has said some Russian gas intended for delivery to Moldovan consumers as per a contract with Moldovagaz has been held back and accumulated in Ukraine as a result.

According to data from Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine, or GTSOU, the nomination for gas supply via the Hrebenyky and Oleksiyivka interconnection points with Moldova was 6 million cubic meters, as previously, for Monday. However unlike the previous day, there was no backhaul nomination at Hrebenyky on the GTSOU website – a reverse nomination of 4.5 mcm was there on Sunday.

"Moldovagaz has remedied breach of payment to Gazprom for the current supplies of Russian gas in November. Funds for gas intended for Moldovan consumers and held back on the territory of Ukraine have been received by Gazprom. In this regard, it was decided not to reduce the gas supply to the Sudzha interconnection point for transit to Moldova," Gazprom said on Monday.

However, Gazprom draws attention "to the regular violation by the Moldovan side of contractual obligations concerning payment for Russian gas supplies."

"Gazprom reserves the right to reduce or completely halt gas supplies in the event of breach of payment," it said.