12:32 28.09.2022

Arbitration to take place regardless of Gazprom's participation in it – head of Naftogaz Ukrainy

A gas transportation agreement between NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and JSC Gazprom takes into account the right of the Ukrainian company to apply to arbitration in case of disputes, head of Naftogaz Ukrainy Yuriy Vitrenko recalled.

"When Naftogaz exercises this right, it is a normal exercise of a contractual right, and not an 'unfriendly act.' Gazprom's threat to impose Russian sanctions against Naftogaz's legitimate use of this right once again proves the close relationship between Gazprom and the Russian state and jeopardizes the entire international mechanism for the peaceful settlement of disputes, to which Russia is a party in accordance with the New York Convention of 1958," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

According to Vitrenko, the imposition of sanctions by Sweden and Switzerland due to Russian aggression against Ukraine in no way affects either the content and application of the relevant legislation, or the impartial conduct of arbitration by independent arbitrators appointed by both parties to the dispute. In this regard, the arbitration will take place regardless of Gazprom's participation in it.

