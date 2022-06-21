Economy

15:08 21.06.2022

Naftogaz to appeal to intl arbitration against Gazprom in July over reducing transit – Vitrenko

1 min read
Naftogaz to appeal to intl arbitration against Gazprom in July over reducing transit – Vitrenko

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy intends to file a lawsuit against Russia's Gazprom in July over reducing natural gas transit through Ukraine below the contracted volumes, Head of the company Yuriy Vitrenko said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"The terms of our contract with Gazprom stipulate that there are 45 days to try to resolve differences before going to arbitration. Next month this period expires and if nothing happens and Gazprom does not change its position, this means that next month we will have the right to apply to international arbitration," the CEO of Naftogaz said.

According to him, Naftogaz will use all the rights that it has, because Gazprom is currently not paying extra for the transit volumes that it has booked and which are available to Gazprom.

Tags: #gas #gazprom #naftogaz

MORE ABOUT

15:31 21.06.2022
Dominant position of Firtash's group on Ukraine's gas market ends, Naftogaz has 97.6% household consumers, 61% regional gas companies – Naftogaz head

Dominant position of Firtash's group on Ukraine's gas market ends, Naftogaz has 97.6% household consumers, 61% regional gas companies – Naftogaz head

10:13 17.06.2022
Russia deliberately limits gas supplies to hit Europeans - Zelensky

Russia deliberately limits gas supplies to hit Europeans - Zelensky

18:23 14.06.2022
EBRD to lend EUR 300 mln to Naftogaz, first EUR50 mln immediately available for emergency gas purchases

EBRD to lend EUR 300 mln to Naftogaz, first EUR50 mln immediately available for emergency gas purchases

15:10 08.06.2022
Russia trying to connect Zaporizhia NPP to Russian grid, it's very dangerous – Naftogaz head

Russia trying to connect Zaporizhia NPP to Russian grid, it's very dangerous – Naftogaz head

18:50 07.06.2022
Govt instructs Naftogaz to increase gas stocks in UGS facilities to 19 bcm at start of heating season – PM

Govt instructs Naftogaz to increase gas stocks in UGS facilities to 19 bcm at start of heating season – PM

11:49 31.05.2022
Cabinet transfers previously seized assets of regional gas companies to Chornomornaftogaz

Cabinet transfers previously seized assets of regional gas companies to Chornomornaftogaz

18:14 27.05.2022
Regional gas companies after compensating difference in tariffs must fully pay off their debts for gas or start bankruptcy – Naftogaz head

Regional gas companies after compensating difference in tariffs must fully pay off their debts for gas or start bankruptcy – Naftogaz head

14:35 27.05.2022
Naftogaz expects 3-6% decrease in gas production in 2022 – company head

Naftogaz expects 3-6% decrease in gas production in 2022 – company head

14:15 27.05.2022
Naftogaz tasked with becoming national operator in oil products market – Vitrenko

Naftogaz tasked with becoming national operator in oil products market – Vitrenko

13:17 27.05.2022
Naftogaz launches pre-arbitration procedure due to underpayments by Gazprom under gas transit contract - Vitrenko

Naftogaz launches pre-arbitration procedure due to underpayments by Gazprom under gas transit contract - Vitrenko

AD

HOT NEWS

Dominant position of Firtash's group on Ukraine's gas market ends, Naftogaz has 97.6% household consumers, 61% regional gas companies – Naftogaz head

NBU expects banks to lose at least 20% of loan portfolio due to war, but half will keep operating profit

Verkhovna Rada restores customs duties, VAT on imported goods from July 1 – MP Zhelezniak

Ukraine receives $773 mln preferential loan from Canada through IMF administered account – Finance Ministry

EU countries call on Russia to unblock Ukrainian grain export – Macron

LATEST

NBU expects banks to lose at least 20% of loan portfolio due to war, but half will keep operating profit

Verkhovna Rada restores customs duties, VAT on imported goods from July 1 – MP Zhelezniak

UK business to help restore Ukrainian infrastructure

FATF to limit Russia’s role and influence in it due to its aggression against Ukraine

Govt to present Plan for Ukraine’s restoration United24 next month – Shmyhal

Coca-Cola to cease production and sales in Russia

Business should talk not only about compensation for damage caused by aggressor, but also about compensation for harm caused – lawyer

Ukraine receives $773 mln preferential loan from Canada through IMF administered account – Finance Ministry

EU countries call on Russia to unblock Ukrainian grain export – Macron

Metinvest can track metal stolen by invaders in Mariupol – CEO of Azovstal

AD
AD
AD
AD