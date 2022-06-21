Naftogaz to appeal to intl arbitration against Gazprom in July over reducing transit – Vitrenko

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy intends to file a lawsuit against Russia's Gazprom in July over reducing natural gas transit through Ukraine below the contracted volumes, Head of the company Yuriy Vitrenko said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"The terms of our contract with Gazprom stipulate that there are 45 days to try to resolve differences before going to arbitration. Next month this period expires and if nothing happens and Gazprom does not change its position, this means that next month we will have the right to apply to international arbitration," the CEO of Naftogaz said.

According to him, Naftogaz will use all the rights that it has, because Gazprom is currently not paying extra for the transit volumes that it has booked and which are available to Gazprom.