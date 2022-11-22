Economy

11:11 22.11.2022

Canada issues bonds worth CAD 500 mln to support Ukraine

2 min read
Canada issues bonds worth CAD 500 mln to support Ukraine

Canada issued bonds in support of Ukraine in the amount of CAD 500 million, the purchase by Canadians of which will help the Ukrainian government continue to provide financial support to Ukrainians, as well as help restore critical infrastructure, the Canadian government website said.

"The Government of Canada is today launching the $500 million Ukraine Sovereignty Bond, first announced last month by the Prime Minister. The funds will assist the Government of Ukraine so it can continue to provide essential services to Ukrainians this winter, such as pensions, the purchasing of fuel, and restoring energy infrastructure," the Canadian government said.

The Canadian government has partnered with participating financial institutions to offer Canadians the opportunity to purchase Ukraine's $100 Sovereignty Bonds. Canadians interested in purchasing this bond should contact their investment advisor or financial institution from today until November 29, 2022.

"To offer Canadians an opportunity to directly support the brave people of Ukraine, the Canadians who purchase the Ukraine Sovereignty Bond will, in effect, be purchasing a regular five-year Government of Canada bond at roughly the current 3.3 per cent rate of return, subject to market conditions at the time of issuance. Canadians can be confident in the safety of their investment, which is fully backed by Canada's AAA credit rating," the Canadian government said.

After the completion of the bond issue and subject to negotiations with Ukraine, an amount equal to the proceeds from the bond issue will reportedly be transferred to Ukraine through the International Monetary Fund (IMF) account for Ukraine.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, in turn, thanked his counterpart Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Christina Freeland for helping Ukraine.

"Canada today launched the $500 million Ukraine Sovereignty Bond. The funds will help provide essential services to Ukrainians this winter. We are grateful to Justin Trudeau, Christina Freeland and all Canadians for standing with us," Shmyhal said on his Twitter microblog.

Tags: #canada #bonds

MORE ABOUT

16:39 14.11.2022
Canada allocating $500 mln of military aid to Ukraine, imposing sanctions on 23 Russian individuals

Canada allocating $500 mln of military aid to Ukraine, imposing sanctions on 23 Russian individuals

19:08 28.10.2022
Canada to issue five-year bonds in support of Ukraine

Canada to issue five-year bonds in support of Ukraine

19:01 12.10.2022
Canada to donate $47 mln to Ukraine in artillery ammunition, unmanned cameras, satellite services, winter clothing – defense minister

Canada to donate $47 mln to Ukraine in artillery ammunition, unmanned cameras, satellite services, winter clothing – defense minister

15:02 12.10.2022
Canada announces new military aid package for Ukraine

Canada announces new military aid package for Ukraine

10:09 04.10.2022
Mariupol allocates over UAH 600 mln for purchase of war bonds

Mariupol allocates over UAH 600 mln for purchase of war bonds

15:15 23.08.2022
Canada, partners to extend sanctions against Russia – Trudeau

Canada, partners to extend sanctions against Russia – Trudeau

11:42 18.08.2022
Ukraine receives CAD 50 mln loan from Canada through IMF

Ukraine receives CAD 50 mln loan from Canada through IMF

11:10 17.08.2022
Zaluzhny, Chief of Defense Staff of Canadian Armed Forces discuss situation at frontline

Zaluzhny, Chief of Defense Staff of Canadian Armed Forces discuss situation at frontline

11:25 03.08.2022
Canada, UN to provide Ukraine with $40 mln to provide 2.4 mln tonnes of grain storage capacity

Canada, UN to provide Ukraine with $40 mln to provide 2.4 mln tonnes of grain storage capacity

11:56 30.07.2022
Finance Ministry: Ukraine to receive additional CAD 450 mln from Canada

Finance Ministry: Ukraine to receive additional CAD 450 mln from Canada

AD

HOT NEWS

People, businesses need to be very thrifty in consumption of electricity – Zelensky

Norway to allocate almost $200 mln to assist Ukraine with gas procurement

Difficult situation with energy supply persists, number of emergency shutdowns decreased – Zelensky

EU to send additional energy equipment, emergency aid to Ukraine

Russian aggressor in Kherson destroys networks for UAH 1.5-2 bln – Khersonoblenergo top manager

LATEST

IAEA experts find no immediate nuclear safety threat at Zaporizhia NPP after recent shelling

People, businesses need to be very thrifty in consumption of electricity – Zelensky

Export-oriented industrial park NOVO opens in Volyn

Norway to allocate almost $200 mln to assist Ukraine with gas procurement

State-owned energy trader ECU on Sat imports another 2 Mwh of electricity from Slovakia in trial mode

U.S. provides up to $20 mln for Grain from Ukraine initiative

Difficult situation with energy supply persists, number of emergency shutdowns decreased – Zelensky

Govt approves decision to attract $4.5 bln grant from IBRD, IDA

Digital Transformation Ministry wants to realize opportunity to marry in Meta-universe – Fedorov

EU to send additional energy equipment, emergency aid to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD