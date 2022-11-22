Economy

10:50 22.11.2022

People, businesses need to be very thrifty in consumption of electricity – Zelensky

2 min read
 The systemic harm to the Ukrainian energy sector is so great that all people and businesses need to be very frugal, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on Monday evening.

"The systemic damage to our energy sector from the strikes of Russian terrorists is so significant that all our people and businesses should be very thrifty and distribute consumption by the hours of the day," he said.

He said "today our power engineers had to apply not only stabilizing blackouts, but also unscheduled ones. This is caused by a large level of consumption than the country can provide at this time."

"Therefore, I want to now appeal to all representatives of the regional authorities and local communities: please do not stop communication on the rational consumption of electricity. Of course, power engineers, utilities, rescuers and everyone involved are working to the maximum," he said.

This evening, Zelensky also said, "the situation is especially difficult in Kyiv and the region, as well as in Vinnytsia, Sumy, Ternopil, Cherkasy, Odesa and in some other cities and regions."

"In those regions where there are the most difficulties from day to day, and especially during peak hours of consumption, please try to limit personal use of electricity. Surely, there should be a very economical approach in public places," the president said.

Tags: #energy #zelensky

