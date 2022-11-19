Economy

11:15 19.11.2022

Difficult situation with energy supply persists, number of emergency shutdowns decreased – Zelensky

2 min read
The difficult situation with energy supply persists in a total of 17 regions and in Kyiv, however, there are already significantly fewer emergency shutdowns, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"All day long, the energy staff worked to restore the normal technical possibility of electricity supply, as a result today there are already significantly fewer emergency shutdowns," he said in a video address on Friday night.

According to the head of state, last night, in most regions where shutdowns continue, stabilization hourly schedules were in effect. Emergency shutdowns were used to a greater extent in Odesa region and Kyiv.

"The difficult situation with energy supply persists in a total of 17 regions and in the capital. Kyiv region and Kyiv, it is very difficult in Odesa region, and also Vinnytsia region and Ternopil region," Zelensky said.

He also noted that "special Points of Invincibility were opened in Kherson" on Friday, November 18.

"The first two points. There will be more. While electricity is restored in the city, people can charge their phones, stay warm, drink tea and get help. We have provided communication service there, there are Starlinks, etc. We know that it is very difficult for people, because the occupiers destroyed everything before fleeing. But we will connect everything, restore everything," the president said.

Tags: #energy #zelensky

