Economy

11:58 18.11.2022

Zaporizhtransformator needs to be put on war footing, produce equipment for repairs - DTEK

2 min read
Placement of orders for the production of equipment necessary for the repair of high-voltage networks at Zaporizhtransformator alienated to the state would be the most correct decision when restoring the energy system from damage as a result of the attacks of the aggressor, Dmytro Sakharuk, the Executive Director of DTEK, believes.

"I'm pinning my hopes on Zaporizhia Transformer Plant, which is the main major transformer manufacturer in Ukraine," he told Suspіlne Novyny on Thursday evening.

According to him, it is necessary to transfer this enterprise to a war footing, to make orders that will contribute to the restoration of the energy system of Ukraine.

"This is the fastest and most correct way to ensure recovery," Sakharuk said.

He explained that some items of equipment, primarily for the repair of low-voltage networks, are in sufficient quantity. But there are problems with the high-voltage equipment necessary for Ukrenergo for damaged TPPs.

"It is more difficult here, because it is produced under orders, this equipment is not enough. Until now, they managed with what was in stock, what could be repaired. You need to buy it, order a new one or receive it as technical assistance, but the specifics are that little of this equipment is in warehouses. Therefore, here, first of all, we need to talk about the fastest possible production," the executive director of DTEK is convinced.

As reported, the headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, guided by relevant laws, decided to alienate five strategically important enterprises into state ownership.

Tags: #dtek #zaporizhtransformator

