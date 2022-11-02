Economy

17:02 02.11.2022

Change of Naftogaz head won't affect provision of resources to either industry or public - Energy Minister

The dismissal of Yuriy Vitrenko, Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, will not affect the provision of consumers with resources, Minister of Energy Herman Haluschenko believes.

"It's not worth connecting the issue of gas supply to a specific person. The system works. There was one manager, now there will be another manager. This will not affect the gas supply to either the population or industry," he said during a joint press conference with European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to him, the new head of the company will be tasked with solving the issues of managing regional gas distribution companies, increasing gas production and attracting financial resources for gas purchases.

"There is an unchanging task - this is stable work. But there is a new range of tasks, if we are talking specifically about Naftogaz. This is to solve the issue of regional gas companies, which today have been transferred to management. There are many things that need to be completed. In addition, of course, this is gas production. Today we see that it is possible to increase it even in war conditions. And, of course, this is a matter of the company's financial resources - raising funds," the minister explained.

Regarding possible other personnel changes in the energy sector, he noted that "it is difficult to predict who might resign tomorrow."

