11:17 28.10.2022

USA to allocate additional $275 mln of military aid to Ukraine – media

The Pentagon has allocated Ukraine a new package of weapons and other assistance worth $275 million to strengthen the displacement of Russian troops from key areas in the south by the end of winter, the Associated Press reports.

According to the agency, U.S. officials said that there are no serious new weapons in the American package, which is expected to be announced on Friday.

At the same time, American assistance is mainly aimed at replenishing thousands of ammunition for existing weapons systems, including high-mobility rocket and artillery systems known as HIMARS, which Ukraine successfully uses in its counteroffensive against Russia.

It is noted that the officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the yet-to-be-released details of the package.

So, the new aid came after federal officials made public the efforts of the U.S. government to ensure that the weapons transferred to Ukraine would not end up in the hands of Russian troops, their henchmen or other extremist groups.

