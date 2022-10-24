Stabilization blackouts resume in Kyiv city and region on Mon morning – DTEK

DTEK Kyiv Grids and DTEK Kyiv Regional Grids announced the resumption of the application of the stabilization blackouts schedule in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv region on Monday morning.

"By order of NPC Ukrenergo, stabilization blackouts will occur in the city of Kyiv and the region from 9:24," the company said on its website.

The company warned that blackouts should last no more than four hours, but in some cases, due to the scale of damage to the power system, power supply may be absent for a longer time, which is advised to find out on the websites of companies.

As reported, the schedule of stabilization shutdowns, activated again on the morning of October 23 in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv region, was canceled in the evening of that day.

On October 24, NPC Ukrenergo will also introduce a temporary controlled limitation of electricity consumption in Kharkiv, Poltava and Sumy regions.

In addition, according to its report, the largest amount of restrictions will be applied in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv region, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr regions.

Due to damage to the power infrastructure of Ukraine in the morning large-scale air attacks of Russian troops on October 22, NPC Ukrenergo was forced to impose power supply restrictions in the city of Kyiv and 10 regions.

The company said that the scale of destruction today is "comparable to or may exceed the consequences of the attack on October 10-12."

Earlier, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said that Russian air attacks on the power system, which have intensified since October 10, damaged 30-40% of the total national power infrastructure. According to his calculations, approximately half of the thermal generation capacity was damaged, due to which Ukraine lost 4,000 MW of capacity.