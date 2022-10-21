Klitschko looks forward to further cooperation with EBRD in post-war reconstruction of Kyiv

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, during a meeting with the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso, expressed hope for continued cooperation between the city authorities and the bank during the post-war reconstruction of the city, the press service of the Kyiv mayor reported on Friday.

According to the press service, the meeting was also attended by EBRD Vice President Alan Pilloux, Managing Director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus Matteo Patrone, Alternate Board Director at the EBRD from Ukraine Artem Shevalev.

"I want to thank our partners from the EBRD for their support and systematic cooperation, which has been going on for years, and thanks to which we have implemented many projects in the city. The EBRD is our reliable partner, which always supports Kyiv in the pursuit of development and implementation of important projects for the capital infrastructure projects," Klitschko said.

According to him, Kyiv joined the EBRD Green Cities program in 2019, becoming the 21st city in the EBRD's countries of operations and the second in Ukraine to join the program.

According to the mayor, the implementation of the Green City Action Plan will make it possible to implement projects to develop transport infrastructure and modernize the district heating system.

In addition, with the help of international partners, Kyiv is carrying out a large-scale modernization of heating networks. Emergency sections of pipes are being replaced in Kyiv, heating stations are being modernized, new equipment is being installed at combined heat and power plants. In recent years, the city has renovated 360 km of pipes in the heating network, reducing accidents and heat losses by 10%.

The city, together with the EBRD, has also launched two more projects. The Kyiv City Transport II prooject implies the provision of EUR 180 million for the renewal of urban transport (procurement of trams, metro cars, the comprehensive reconstruction of the tram line and the Kontraktova Ploscha stop, the overhaul of the Metro bridge roads). The second project is Kyiv District Heating involves the provision of EUR 140 million for the modernization of the heating system.

"In connection with the barbaric invasion of Russia, all the city's plans for integrated development have undergone significant adjustments: the construction, reconstruction and overhaul of infrastructure facilities under the Program for Economic and Social Development of the City of Kyiv for 2021-2023 have been suspended until the end of martial law. Financing of these projects is not happening. The actions of the city authorities are primarily aimed at supporting the critical infrastructure of the capital and measures to prevent a humanitarian disaster. But we will persevere and win. We will need to restore, renew our capital. Therefore, we hope that our cooperation with the EBRD will continue," Klitschko said.

The President of the EBRD, in turn, assured that in the future the partners will do everything possible to support Ukraine and Kyiv.