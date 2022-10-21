Economy

18:03 21.10.2022

Klitschko looks forward to further cooperation with EBRD in post-war reconstruction of Kyiv

3 min read

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, during a meeting with the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso, expressed hope for continued cooperation between the city authorities and the bank during the post-war reconstruction of the city, the press service of the Kyiv mayor reported on Friday.

According to the press service, the meeting was also attended by EBRD Vice President Alan Pilloux, Managing Director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus Matteo Patrone, Alternate Board Director at the EBRD from Ukraine Artem Shevalev.

"I want to thank our partners from the EBRD for their support and systematic cooperation, which has been going on for years, and thanks to which we have implemented many projects in the city. The EBRD is our reliable partner, which always supports Kyiv in the pursuit of development and implementation of important projects for the capital infrastructure projects," Klitschko said.

According to him, Kyiv joined the EBRD Green Cities program in 2019, becoming the 21st city in the EBRD's countries of operations and the second in Ukraine to join the program.

According to the mayor, the implementation of the Green City Action Plan will make it possible to implement projects to develop transport infrastructure and modernize the district heating system.

In addition, with the help of international partners, Kyiv is carrying out a large-scale modernization of heating networks. Emergency sections of pipes are being replaced in Kyiv, heating stations are being modernized, new equipment is being installed at combined heat and power plants. In recent years, the city has renovated 360 km of pipes in the heating network, reducing accidents and heat losses by 10%.

The city, together with the EBRD, has also launched two more projects. The Kyiv City Transport II prooject implies the provision of EUR 180 million for the renewal of urban transport (procurement of trams, metro cars, the comprehensive reconstruction of the tram line and the Kontraktova Ploscha stop, the overhaul of the Metro bridge roads). The second project is Kyiv District Heating involves the provision of EUR 140 million for the modernization of the heating system.

"In connection with the barbaric invasion of Russia, all the city's plans for integrated development have undergone significant adjustments: the construction, reconstruction and overhaul of infrastructure facilities under the Program for Economic and Social Development of the City of Kyiv for 2021-2023 have been suspended until the end of martial law. Financing of these projects is not happening. The actions of the city authorities are primarily aimed at supporting the critical infrastructure of the capital and measures to prevent a humanitarian disaster. But we will persevere and win. We will need to restore, renew our capital. Therefore, we hope that our cooperation with the EBRD will continue," Klitschko said.

The President of the EBRD, in turn, assured that in the future the partners will do everything possible to support Ukraine and Kyiv.

Tags: #kyiv #klitschko #ebrd

MORE ABOUT

17:30 21.10.2022
EBRD invests up to EUR 3 bln in Ukraine in 2022-2023

EBRD invests up to EUR 3 bln in Ukraine in 2022-2023

15:44 21.10.2022
Zelensky, EBRD President discuss possibility of additional lending to Ukrainian energy sector

Zelensky, EBRD President discuss possibility of additional lending to Ukrainian energy sector

09:54 20.10.2022
Blackouts introduced in Kyiv city and region to avoid accidents – DTEK

Blackouts introduced in Kyiv city and region to avoid accidents – DTEK

15:35 19.10.2022
Air defense shoots down several Russian missiles over Kyiv – Klitschko

Air defense shoots down several Russian missiles over Kyiv – Klitschko

17:50 18.10.2022
Three people killed as result of morning strike on energy infrastructure of Kyiv – Klitschko

Three people killed as result of morning strike on energy infrastructure of Kyiv – Klitschko

12:22 18.10.2022
Fifth dead person found under rubble of residential building in Kyiv

Fifth dead person found under rubble of residential building in Kyiv

09:36 18.10.2022
In Kyiv, three 'arrivals' at power supply facility on Left Bank – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

In Kyiv, three 'arrivals' at power supply facility on Left Bank – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

16:42 17.10.2022
Body of fourth deceased found under rubble of residential building in Kyiv; search and rescue operations continue – Klitschko

Body of fourth deceased found under rubble of residential building in Kyiv; search and rescue operations continue – Klitschko

10:32 17.10.2022
Two people under rubble of residential building in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv, 18 people rescued – Klitschko

Two people under rubble of residential building in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv, 18 people rescued – Klitschko

16:48 11.10.2022
Klitschko: It will take up to three weeks to make glass for pedestrian-bicycle bridge in Kyiv

Klitschko: It will take up to three weeks to make glass for pedestrian-bicycle bridge in Kyiv

AD

HOT NEWS

EU Council calls on Brussels to promptly allocate remaining EUR 3 bln in aid to Ukraine

Von der Leyen proposes EU to allocate EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine monthly

Over 400 objects damaged by shelling in 16 regions of Ukraine during Oct 10-20 – Shmyhal

Ukraine, IMF in coming weeks to advance work on Program Monitoring with Board Involvement – IMF mission chief

Energy community urges to help Ukraine with equipment for restoration of energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks

LATEST

EU Council calls on Brussels to promptly allocate remaining EUR 3 bln in aid to Ukraine

Von der Leyen proposes EU to allocate EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine monthly

Over 400 objects damaged by shelling in 16 regions of Ukraine during Oct 10-20 – Shmyhal

Ukraine, IMF in coming weeks to advance work on Program Monitoring with Board Involvement – IMF mission chief

Every fifth Ukrainian company plans staff cuts in next six months - grc.ua

Energy community urges to help Ukraine with equipment for restoration of energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks

Ukrenergo to impose restrictions on electricity consumption in central regions on Friday

It is possible to return margin of safety to energy system in few weeks, if there are no such large-scale shelling, energy savings – Ukrenergo head

Participants of Danube Strategy Forum declare their readiness to participate in restoration of Ukraine – Regional Development Ministry

NBU sees no reason to enter market with its govt bonds portfolio now – Pyshny

AD
AD
AD
AD