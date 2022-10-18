DTEK reports critical shelling damage to two TPPs on Tuesday, seven injured and one dead

Two thermal power plants (TPP) of DTEK Energy holding have received significant damage as a result of Russian shelling, Executive Director Dmytro Sakharuk said at a telethon on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, today the enemy hit two facilities of our company - these are two thermal power plants. Unfortunately, there are seven injured workers, one died," he said.

According to Sakharuk, significant damage was caused at both TPPs to precisely those facilities that are critical for the operation of the stations, without which they cannot operate normally.

"Now an inspection is underway, fires are being extinguished in some places, and we will see what we will do next to restore normal work," Sakharuk said.