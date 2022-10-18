Economy

14:58 18.10.2022

DTEK reports critical shelling damage to two TPPs on Tuesday, seven injured and one dead

1 min read
DTEK reports critical shelling damage to two TPPs on Tuesday, seven injured and one dead

Two thermal power plants (TPP) of DTEK Energy holding have received significant damage as a result of Russian shelling, Executive Director Dmytro Sakharuk said at a telethon on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, today the enemy hit two facilities of our company - these are two thermal power plants. Unfortunately, there are seven injured workers, one died," he said.

According to Sakharuk, significant damage was caused at both TPPs to precisely those facilities that are critical for the operation of the stations, without which they cannot operate normally.

"Now an inspection is underway, fires are being extinguished in some places, and we will see what we will do next to restore normal work," Sakharuk said.

Tags: #dtek

MORE ABOUT

16:20 17.10.2022
DTEK ships nearly 100,000 tonnes of coal to state TPPs

DTEK ships nearly 100,000 tonnes of coal to state TPPs

12:53 04.08.2022
DTEK to pay about $30 mln bond coupon in full in Sept – media

DTEK to pay about $30 mln bond coupon in full in Sept – media

09:53 28.06.2022
DTEK calls info of Russian Defense Ministry on deployment of armed persons at Kryvy Rih TPP absolute fake

DTEK calls info of Russian Defense Ministry on deployment of armed persons at Kryvy Rih TPP absolute fake

19:45 24.05.2022
DTEK sees improvement in level of payments for consumed electricity

DTEK sees improvement in level of payments for consumed electricity

15:58 19.05.2022
DTEK invests UAH 300 mln in restoration of power grids in Kyiv region

DTEK invests UAH 300 mln in restoration of power grids in Kyiv region

15:40 19.05.2022
DTEK delivers 50,000 tonnes of coal to Poland - top manager

DTEK delivers 50,000 tonnes of coal to Poland - top manager

14:06 19.04.2022
DTEK will fully restore power supply to all consumers in Kyiv region by June 1

DTEK will fully restore power supply to all consumers in Kyiv region by June 1

16:02 04.04.2022
DTEK remains only electricity exporter to Poland

DTEK remains only electricity exporter to Poland

19:04 24.03.2022
Ukrainian energy system has enough capacities, opportunities to export electricity to Europe - DTEK top manager

Ukrainian energy system has enough capacities, opportunities to export electricity to Europe - DTEK top manager

20:00 04.03.2022
DTEK agrees to supply additional batch of coal from Poland

DTEK agrees to supply additional batch of coal from Poland

AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal: Ukraine receives EUR 2 bln of macro-financial assistance from EU

EU foreign ministers approve another military aid package worth EUR 500 mln to Ukraine

Finance minister of Ukraine elected governor of board of governors of World Bank, IMF for 2023

Our power system is currently stable – Shmyhal

Alfa-Bank Ukraine shareholders ready to capitalize it by $1 bln or donate it to state - Fridman

LATEST

Rada raises war spending of 2022 state budget by another UAH 387 bln through internal loans

Shmyhal: Ukraine receives EUR 2 bln of macro-financial assistance from EU

EU foreign ministers approve another military aid package worth EUR 500 mln to Ukraine

Ukraine needs to protect sky over its energy facilities – minister

Finance minister of Ukraine elected governor of board of governors of World Bank, IMF for 2023

Govt approves budget of Pension Fund for 2022

Our power system is currently stable – Shmyhal

Deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods in Sept 2022 down to $500 mln - Customs Service

Ukrtelecom hands over first three Valkyrja systems worth about UAH 2 mln to AFU

Alfa-Bank Ukraine shareholders ready to capitalize it by $1 bln or donate it to state - Fridman

AD
AD
AD
AD