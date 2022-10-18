Shmyhal: Ukraine receives EUR 2 bln of macro-financial assistance from EU

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that Ukraine has received EUR2 billion of macro-financial assistance from the European Union.

"Today, our state has received another tranche from the European Union aimed at maintaining the economic stability of Ukraine. The additional financial resources will help cover urgent budgetary expenses, in particular in the social and humanitarian spheres," Shmyhal said on Telegram.

According to him, these funds are the first part of a package of EUR5 billion, and in general, this year Ukraine has received EUR4.2 billion of macro-financial assistance from the EU, which significantly helped strengthen the economic front of the state and withstand the aggressor.