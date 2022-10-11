Energoatom head urges ZNPP employees not to sign contracts for work at Rosatom

President of Energoatom and acting Director General of Russian-occupied Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant Petro Kotin urged its employees not to sign any contracts or agreements to work in the ZNPP management company created by Rosatom with a legal address in Moscow.

"As acting general director of our Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, I ask you not to fall for such proposals. You have repeatedly seen the treachery, cruelty, cannibalism and criminal actions of the occupiers. Today they've fired at peaceful cities and energy infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine. At any moment they can arrange provocations and an accident, fire at Zaporizhia NPP, because they are not at all concerned about nuclear and radiation safety," he said.

According to Kotin, from October 10, representatives of Rosatom, who are illegally at ZNPP, began to force the station staff to get jobs, concluding labor agreements at the newly created fake Zaporizhia NPP with a legal address in Moscow. In this regard, he urged the nuclear workers of ZNPP to withstand the onslaught of the occupiers, as they have done all the months since the capture of the plant.

"I urge you not to give up even now. Do not take that terrible step that the invaders insist on, do not sign any statements, agreements and contracts. Do not change the native station, do not take actions that will cross out the achievement of the entire previous life," Kotin stressed.

"We will not leave you. Keep calm and stand firmly for Ukraine and the Ukrainian ZNPP. The company will provide a decent life for all patriots. The main thing is to wait for victory over the occupier, and it is already close!" he said, adding that "ZNPP will continue to operate in accordance with Ukrainian legislation, in the Ukrainian energy system, in Energoatom.