Economy

17:52 28.09.2022

UNDP implementing new program in Ukraine to restore country's energy sector - Energy Ministry

2 min read
The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and UNDP have agreed that work to support the country's energy sector will be strengthened under the new Ukraine Energy Sector Recovery and Resilience-Building Program.

The Ministry of Energy reported this following a meeting of Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Energy for European Integration Yaroslav Demchenkov with Deputy Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Europe and the CIS Marina Walter and UNDP Acting Resident Representative in Ukraine Manal Fouani.

"The primary task of the new program is projects for the rapid restoration of energy facilities. In the future, the implementation of projects for the post-war restoration of critical energy infrastructure facilities based on the latest technologies and principles of sustainable development," the Ministry of Energy noted.

It is also planned to create a group of permanent experts - engineers, specialists in project management, procurement and other areas who will assist the Ministry of Energy and energy companies in the technical expertise of destruction, the search for the best options for high-quality restoration of destroyed facilities, as well as in the preparation of relevant projects to obtain technical assistance or investment financing.

"The assistance of international partners, in particular, organizations of the UN system, is very important for local energy companies, distribution system operators responsible for the operation of electricity and gas networks, generation companies, etc.," the deputy minister emphasized.

According to him, due to the significant amount of destruction, Ukrainian energy companies need, in particular, support with modern technological equipment, tools, vehicles for repair work, personal safety equipment, and fuel.

Tags: #undp #energy_ministry

