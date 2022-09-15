Economy

12:28 15.09.2022

Ukraine's power system is unlikely to be able to ensure export of electricity to Europe without ZNPP – PM

2 min read
Europe's demand for the supply of Ukrainian electricity in anticipation of the most difficult heating season ranges from 1,000 to 4,000 MW, but without work in the power grid of the Zaporizhia NPP, it will be extremely difficult to provide it, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"If ZNPP is not in the power grid of Ukraine, of course, we will provide for ourselves, but will we have the volume for export to Europe? In fact, the question today is ambiguous. We have enough opportunities with Zaporizhia, without it, let's say, it is unlikely," the prime minister said.

Shmyhal recalled that ZNPP has 6 units with a total capacity of 6,000 MW, but now all of its units are not operating or are in cold shutdown mode.

"If it is in the Ukrainian power grid under Ukrainian control, it will work safely, in which case we will be able to fulfill all our obligations to export and support Europe," the head of the Ukrainian government said.

He pointed out that with accession to the European power system, Ukraine this summer got the opportunity to additionally export first 100 MW, then 200 MW, and now 300 MW, which it supplies to Romania, Slovakia and Poland. In addition, it exports 265 MW to Poland via the Dobrotvir-Zamość line and over 150 MW to Moldova, with a capacity of 600 MW.

"We want to expand our export capabilities to a maximum of 2,700 MW: now 300, but we can and want to have 2,700 MW," Shmyhal said.

He said that even limited exports allowed the state-owned company Ukrenergo to earn UAH 3 billion in net profit in two months.

Tags: #electricity #zaporizhia_npp

