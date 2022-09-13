Economy

18:10 13.09.2022

Energy Minister calls on intl scientific community to contribute to demilitarization, de-occupation of ZNPP

1 min read
Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko considers it necessary to involve the world scientific community in the process of demilitarization and de-occupation of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (NPP).

He expressed this conviction during an online meeting with researchers from Harvard and Princeton Universities, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and leading experts from Washington non-governmental organizations on Tuesday.

"Demilitarization, de-occupation and return of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant under the control of a legitimate operator is the only way to ensure nuclear security. It is necessary to use all possible international mechanisms and the authority of the scientific community to achieve this goal," Haluschenko wrote on his Facebook, announcing such a meeting.

According to him, only joint efforts can prevent a new nuclear disaster and stop the aggressor country, Russia.

