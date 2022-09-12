Export of food stuffs under Black Sea Initiative reaches 2.8 mln tonnes

Nine more ships with 163,800 tonnes of food stuffs left the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny on Monday as part of the implementation of the Grain Initiative, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine reported.

"They are sent to the countries of Asia and Europe. Since the launch of the first vessel with Ukrainian food, 2.78 million tonnes of food stuffs have been exported," the ministry said on Facebook.

According to it, today the ports of Big Odesa are planning to receive 13 vessels for loading with Ukrainian agricultural products. Currently, six vessels are moored at the berths of the ports of Odesa (two), Chornomorsk (one) and Pivdenny (three).

In total, 122 ships with agricultural products left Ukrainian ports, sending them to the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa, the Ministry of Infrastructure said.

As reported, on July 22 in Istanbul, with the participation of the UN, Ukraine, Turkey and Russia, two documents were signed on the creation of a corridor for the export of agricultural products from three Ukrainian ports – Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny.