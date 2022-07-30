Economy

11:56 30.07.2022

Finance Ministry: Ukraine to receive additional CAD 450 mln from Canada

1 min read
Finance Ministry: Ukraine to receive additional CAD 450 mln from Canada

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the Basic Conditions for the implementation of state external borrowing in 2022 by attracting a loan from Canada, presented by the Minister of Finance, the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine reported on Friday.

"The draft resolution was developed by the Ministry of Finance for the possibility of increasing the amount of the concessional loan by CAD 0.45 billion (eq. $0.3 billion) under the loan agreement between Ukraine and Canada, resulting in the loan amount of CAD 1.4 billion (eq. $1.1 billion)," the message says.

It clarifies that the funds will be allocated to the state budget to finance priority expenditures, in particular to ensure priority social and humanitarian payments.

The ministry reminds that on June 17, the state budget of Ukraine received CAD 1 billion from Canada (eq. $0.8 billion) of a loan on preferential terms.

"These are the first funds that Ukraine has received through the mechanism of the administrative account of the International Monetary Fund. The loan repayment period is 10 years, the interest rate is 1.69% per annum. For additional tranches of the loan, the specified conditions are preserved," the Ministry of Finance summed up.

Tags: #ukraine #canada

MORE ABOUT

19:02 29.07.2022
Another rally in support of Ukraine was held in Israel

Another rally in support of Ukraine was held in Israel

18:51 29.07.2022
Israel sent 25,000 instant meals to Ukraine

Israel sent 25,000 instant meals to Ukraine

11:09 28.07.2022
Zelensky: Dependent and unfree Ukraine isn’t Ukraine

Zelensky: Dependent and unfree Ukraine isn’t Ukraine

19:35 27.07.2022
Ambassador Korniychuk thanked the president of the University of the Negev for supporting Ukrainian students during the war

Ambassador Korniychuk thanked the president of the University of the Negev for supporting Ukrainian students during the war

17:50 27.07.2022
Slovenia to provide Ukraine with equipment for civilian mine clearance, help to recover Kharkiv – Kuleba

Slovenia to provide Ukraine with equipment for civilian mine clearance, help to recover Kharkiv – Kuleba

17:48 26.07.2022
EU report on Ukraine's implementation of Association Agreement: Despite challenges, Ukraine taken important steps in implementing its reform agenda

EU report on Ukraine's implementation of Association Agreement: Despite challenges, Ukraine taken important steps in implementing its reform agenda

17:40 25.07.2022
UNDP with Canada's support deliver eight ambulances to four regional centers of Ukraine

UNDP with Canada's support deliver eight ambulances to four regional centers of Ukraine

11:18 25.07.2022
Johnson planning final visit to Ukraine before retirement

Johnson planning final visit to Ukraine before retirement

18:17 21.07.2022
After end of war, Ukraine should become EU member – Polish ex-Foreign Minister

After end of war, Ukraine should become EU member – Polish ex-Foreign Minister

13:45 21.07.2022
Results of Ukraine's proposal to defer payments on eurobonds, VRI to be announced on Aug 10

Results of Ukraine's proposal to defer payments on eurobonds, VRI to be announced on Aug 10

AD

HOT NEWS

War damages to Ukraine's agricultural sector range from $4 bln to $6 bln – FAO

Rada adopts bill on introduction of moratorium on raising gas and heat tariffs for public, compensation to Naftogaz

NBU predicts decline in Ukraine's GDP by 37.5% in H2

Ukrenergo asks to defer $825 mln eurobonds maturity date from Nov 2026 to Nov 2028

Assets of 19 Ukrainian companies controlled by Russia, its residents transferred to ARMA – prosecutor's office

LATEST

Economy will still begin to slowly recover if war drags on throughout 2023, but reserves to fall below $10 bln – alternative scenario of NBU

War damages to Ukraine's agricultural sector range from $4 bln to $6 bln – FAO

Rada adopts bill on introduction of moratorium on raising gas and heat tariffs for public, compensation to Naftogaz

NBU predicts decline in Ukraine's GDP by 37.5% in H2

Naftogaz head expects return to gas production increase in 2023 under ideal scenario

Brussels includes Ukraine, Moldova and excludes Russia, Belarus from TEN-T

Ukrenergo asks to defer $825 mln eurobonds maturity date from Nov 2026 to Nov 2028

Assets of 19 Ukrainian companies controlled by Russia, its residents transferred to ARMA – prosecutor's office

NBU decides to sell foreign currency for cash segment

USA contributes $500 mln in donor funds to EBRD response to war in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD