Grain export to be launched from Chornomorsk seaport, from Odesa, Pivdenny ports within two weeks

The export of Ukrainian grain will be launched primarily from Chornomorsk commercial sea port (Odesa region).

"We believe that within the next 24 hours we will be ready to work on resuming the export of agricultural products from our ports. We are talking about the port of Chornomorsk, it will be the first. Then there will be the port of Odesa and the port of Pivdenny," the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Ukraine Yuriy Vaskov said during a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

According to him, within two weeks the Infrastructure Ministry will be technically ready to export from all terminals of the three seaports of the country.

The first shipment of grain, according to Vaskov, is expected this week.