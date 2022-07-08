Zelensky to Slovenian parliament: Ukrainian electricity, food exports could mitigate crisis in Europe

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called for the export of Ukrainian goods and services to Europe, which will help mitigate the blow inflicted on the economy of the continent by Russian aggression.

"Russia launched a large-scale attack on Europe from Ukraine as Russia understands the importance of Ukraine for the European project. Russia will inevitably lose because Europe cannot be split, not divided into parts, as it was before," he said on Friday, speaking via video link to the Slovenian Parliament.

"They say in Moscow that they are not enemies of Europe. But Russia has hit the Europeans with a gas crisis. They are trying to keep European gas storage facilities empty before winter. Russia has driven gas prices in Europe to historic highs, deliberately limiting supplies. This has led to catastrophic inflation," he said.

According to Zelensky, "Russia is preparing another strike – migration. When the Russian fleet blocked our ports, it was a conscious decision against everyone in the world who depends on food imports. And you see the consequences, but this is only the beginning."

"Without our food, it will not be possible to stabilize the food market. If there is a famine in Africa and Asia, then you will see new migrants on the territory of the European Union. Millions of new migrants," the president said.

Zelensky said that importing Ukrainian electricity would help mitigate the energy crisis in Europe. "We have a surplus of electricity, even now, when Russian marauders are taking solar power plants out of Ukrainian regions and by their actions have significantly limited our coal generation," he said.

"We can increase exports by ten times or more, and this will allow us to replace a significant part of Russian gas imports with Ukrainian electricity. All of Ukraine's European neighbors can get new energy stability and lower energy prices in Europe thanks to Ukrainian electricity," Zelensky said.

He recalled Ukraine's gas storage facilities, the most convenient for our region, which can strengthen the European gas market and make the European Union more prepared for the winter seasons.

"Along with our partners in the EU, we are creating new food export routes," Zelensky said. Enormous opportunities arise from the integration of our country into the EU digital market, the president said.

"In order to get through to you, they have to get through us. Therefore, everyone in Europe is interested in Ukraine winning," Zelensky said.