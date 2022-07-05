Switzerland to double funding for Ukraine to over CHF 100 mln, allocate CHF15 mln for digital transformation

Switzerland against the background of the war and with the aim of reconstruction will strengthen support for Ukraine, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said.

He said Switzerland would double funding in the framework of bilateral cooperation with Ukraine to more than CHF 100 million by 2023 ...

"Responding to the call of the Prime Minister (Denys Shmyhal), we will allocate at least CHF15 million for digital transformation," he said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano on Tuesday.

The president added that Switzerland also allocates funds to Ukraine on a multilateral basis through the UN, the World Bank, the EBRD and other organizations.

Cassis noted that the principles formalized later on Tuesday in the Lugano Declaration would make it easier for Ukraine to raise funding for the Recovery Plan.