Zelensky: Ukrainian electricity can compensate EU for part of Russian gas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the export of Ukrainian electricity to the European Union can compensate for part of the Russian gas consumed by Europeans.

"Today, another significant step in our rapprochement with the European Union took place - Ukraine launched a significant export of electricity to the territory of the EU, to Romania. And this is only the first stage. We are preparing to increase supply," he said in a traditional video message on Thursday evening.

"At the expense of Ukrainian electricity, a significant part of the Russian gas consumed by Europeans can be replaced. That is, it is not just a question of export revenue for us, it is a question of security for the whole of Europe," he stressed.

He reminded that "our country joined the common energy system of the EU already after the start of the war. Ukraine is doing things that seemed impossible."