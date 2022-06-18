Economy

08:58 18.06.2022

Coca-Cola to cease production and sales in Russia

1 min read
Coca-Cola to cease production and sales in Russia

Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (HBC), bottler of Coca-Cola Co., will cease production and sales of Coca-Cola and the company's other brands in Russia, Reuters has reported, citing Coca-Cola Co.

Zug, Switzerland-based Coca-Cola HBC and its customers are currently in the process of depleting stock, Reuters said.

The company in March announced the suspension of operations in Russia, specifically the supply of concentrate for its drinks for the Russian market.

James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Co., in May said that the company could leave Russia.

In Russia, Coca-Cola HBC owns 10 factories for the production of soft drinks and juices. In 2021, Coca-Cola HBC increased Russian sales by 18.3% to 373.3 million boxes, with one box containing around 5.7 liters, implying that Russian sales totaled around 2.1 billion liters.

Tags: #russia #coca_сola

MORE ABOUT

11:51 18.06.2022
Russia itself has done everything to destroy any ties with Ukraine - Zelensky

Russia itself has done everything to destroy any ties with Ukraine - Zelensky

17:01 17.06.2022
Cabinet abolishes visa-free travel with Russia from July 1 – PM

Cabinet abolishes visa-free travel with Russia from July 1 – PM

14:49 17.06.2022
Ukraine introduces visa regime with Russia – Zelensky

Ukraine introduces visa regime with Russia – Zelensky

13:49 17.06.2022
Sanctions against Russia to remain in place until fair agreement with Ukraine – Scholz

Sanctions against Russia to remain in place until fair agreement with Ukraine – Scholz

15:13 11.06.2022
It is too late to find understanding with Russia – Zelensky

It is too late to find understanding with Russia – Zelensky

13:24 08.06.2022
Russia loses about 140 military personnel, three tanks, six drones in Ukraine on June 7 – AFU General Staff

Russia loses about 140 military personnel, three tanks, six drones in Ukraine on June 7 – AFU General Staff

09:02 08.06.2022
IBM winding down Russia business

IBM winding down Russia business

17:06 06.06.2022
Zelensky on visa regime with Russia: Today I have enough opportunities to achieve positive results here

Zelensky on visa regime with Russia: Today I have enough opportunities to achieve positive results here

14:19 06.06.2022
Latvia bans all Russian TV channels

Latvia bans all Russian TV channels

09:20 06.06.2022
Zelensky: Russian army ready to burn Orthodox churches like anything else in Ukraine

Zelensky: Russian army ready to burn Orthodox churches like anything else in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine receives $773 mln preferential loan from Canada through IMF administered account – Finance Ministry

EU countries call on Russia to unblock Ukrainian grain export – Macron

EIB intends to allocate EUR 2 bln to Polish state fund for assistance to refugees of Ukraine

EBRD to lend EUR 300 mln to Naftogaz, first EUR50 mln immediately available for emergency gas purchases

Ukraine, EU agree on text of agreement on liberalisation of road transport

LATEST

Govt to present Plan for Ukraine’s restoration United24 next month – Shmyhal

Business should talk not only about compensation for damage caused by aggressor, but also about compensation for harm caused – lawyer

Ukraine receives $773 mln preferential loan from Canada through IMF administered account – Finance Ministry

EU countries call on Russia to unblock Ukrainian grain export – Macron

Metinvest can track metal stolen by invaders in Mariupol – CEO of Azovstal

Illich Steel Works asks govt to impose sanctions against Russian companies stealing metal

Russian aggressors disable 30% of solar plants, more than 90% of wind farms in Ukraine - Energy Minister

Ukraine prepares to store grain in mobile elevators amid continued blockade of seaports - Deputy Agrarian Minister

EIB intends to allocate EUR 2 bln to Polish state fund for assistance to refugees of Ukraine

EU may provide Ukraine with temporary granaries – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

AD
AD
AD
AD